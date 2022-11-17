ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer Introduces Disney-Pixar Audiences to Element City’s Fire, Water, Land and Air Residents (Video)

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Disenchanted': Is the Disney Sequel Streaming?

After nearly 15 years, the sequel to “Enchanted” is finally here. As Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden reunite in the follow-up to the beloved movie, Giselle misses the magic of Andalasia and wonders if the real world is where she is supposed to be.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
TheWrap

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Review: Netflix Series’ Final Season Goes Out on a High Note

There’s something about the dreaded “third and final season” announcement from Netflix that tends to loom heavy over a series once said third and final season finally drops. Will the show feel rushed because of the streamer-imposed end date? Will it get to close the loop on all of its stories? Will it be worth it? The Christina Applegate/Linda Cardellini two-hander “Dead to Me” obviously had to deal with all of those questions leading into its concluding installment (dropping on Netflix on Nov. 17), but then it also had to deal with the questions that came from real life interfering in its production.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy