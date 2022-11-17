Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Kettle Kick-off featuring Darth Vader to help
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it's annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday. The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself. People were able to get a taste of the Dark...
2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
“I was planning his funeral,” Pasco chef’s triumphant return to the kitchen
PASCO, Wash. — It was a bold move opening an Italian restaurant in the heart of downtown Pasco, where Mexican cuisine reigns. We got a whole lot of naysayers like, ‘what are you doing?'” Susanne Ayala said. But nonetheless, a little over a year after opening, Ciao Trattoria is thriving. Chef Jessie Ayala and his wife / co-owner, Susanne, started...
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
Veterans resource expo and stand down in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Columbia Basin Veterans Center is holding a Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down in Kennewick from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November, 18. Several local service organizations will participate in the event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick. Attending...
Decolonizing Whitman: Rethinking the landscape
Whitman’s landscape is typically advertised as idyllic scenery amid the arid Walla Walla Valley. With creeks meandering through campus and trees towering over sidewalks, Whitman embodies a lush “park aesthetic.” The history of Whitman’s landscape is not so picturesque. The advent of missionaries Marcus and Narcissa...
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
Local restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Check out these local restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day!
Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco closed after a plumbing issue
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: November 20 @ 6:04 p.m. Kingspoint will open again on Monday. The school originally closed for plumbing problems. Classes are scheduled to be back to normal. More information can be found on the school's website. ORIGINAL: November 18 @ 11:55 a.m. Kingspoint Christian School is closed due...
Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?
In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
Project will improve Mill Creek Flood Control in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Walla Walla County are partnering on a project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Project. Mill Creek historically floods the Walla Walla and surrounding areas. According to a press release, the creek flooded...
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
‘We’re all devastated.’ Business leader who championed Kennewick dies suddenly
Travis Jordan transformed a corner of Kennewick Avenue into a bustling business with connections around the world.
Cooking with Cristian: How to properly carve your Thanksgiving turkey and ham
Our very own Cristian Garza gets a masterclass in how to properly cut and plate Thanksgiving Turkey and Ham from Vivian Terrell the owner of The Honey Bake Ham Company in Kennewick! Watch as Cristian and Vivian talk about the holidays, the best sides, and the gift of giving back during the holidays!
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Pasco council member offended by comments against his appointment
Redistricting in Pasco has raised allegations of discrimination during city council meetings. But this time, the debate is over Hispanic and African American representation. Pasco City Council Member Irving Brown Sr. defended his appointment to the council during a recent special meeting. He was appointed after the Latina-elected Nikki Torres resigned to run for the state Senate earlier this year.
