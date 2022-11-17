ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Salvation Army Kettle Kick-off featuring Darth Vader to help

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it's annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday. The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself. People were able to get a taste of the Dark...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Veterans resource expo and stand down in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Columbia Basin Veterans Center is holding a Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down in Kennewick from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November, 18. Several local service organizations will participate in the event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd in Kennewick. Attending...
KENNEWICK, WA
whitmanwire.com

Decolonizing Whitman: Rethinking the landscape

Whitman’s landscape is typically advertised as idyllic scenery amid the arid Walla Walla Valley. With creeks meandering through campus and trees towering over sidewalks, Whitman embodies a lush “park aesthetic.” The history of Whitman’s landscape is not so picturesque. The advent of missionaries Marcus and Narcissa...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived

It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco closed after a plumbing issue

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: November 20 @ 6:04 p.m. Kingspoint will open again on Monday. The school originally closed for plumbing problems. Classes are scheduled to be back to normal. More information can be found on the school's website. ORIGINAL: November 18 @ 11:55 a.m. Kingspoint Christian School is closed due...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?

In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Project will improve Mill Creek Flood Control in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Walla Walla County are partnering on a project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Project. Mill Creek historically floods the Walla Walla and surrounding areas. According to a press release, the creek flooded...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school closure

PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwpb.org

Pasco council member offended by comments against his appointment

Redistricting in Pasco has raised allegations of discrimination during city council meetings. But this time, the debate is over Hispanic and African American representation. Pasco City Council Member Irving Brown Sr. defended his appointment to the council during a recent special meeting. He was appointed after the Latina-elected Nikki Torres resigned to run for the state Senate earlier this year.
PASCO, WA

