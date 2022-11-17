Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Time difference for Qatar World Cup 2022: Match kickoffs in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and other time zones
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature the best teams on the planet and be broadcast around the world. However, producing a global event from one location is a difficult logistical challenge, and part of that includes constructing a match schedule that takes into account both local fans and those elsewhere the world.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams that could surprise in each group, including Canada, Japan and Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us with kick-off this Sunday between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With Sadio Mane out for Senegal, Group A suddenly looks more open behind the Netherlands which creates an opportunity for a surprise name to make it to the knockout phase. In 2018, hosts Russia got out of their group while Sweden topped theirs and sent titleholders Germany home. Chile beat and advanced ahead of defending champions Spain in 2014 while shock quarterfinalists Costa Rica topped a group which saw Italy and England eliminated and the USMNT also edged Portugal out in their group. There are always unexpected success stories at World Cup, and we look at the unheralded names in each group.
SkySports
Karim Benzema: France striker ruled out of 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh. The Ballon d'Or winner, 34, came into the tournament having suffered knee and hamstring injuries and had been training away from the French team. Saturday was Benzema's first full...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar issues make you wonder what might have been had Australia won World Cup bid instead
In November 2005, my father scored last-minute tickets to the Australia v Uruguay playoff and took me and my sister to see the match that would result in the Socceroos’ qualification to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. As the Olympic stadium shook like an earthquake and the people...
France 24
From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash
Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
France 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the France 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKHugo Lloris (captain)35Tottenham Hotspur (Engalnd) 2DFBenjamin Pavard26Bayern Munich (Germany) 3DFAxel Disasi24Monaco (France) 4DFRaphaël Varane29Manchester United (England) 5DFJules Koundé24Barcelona (Spain) 6MFMatteo Guendouzi23Marseille...
NBC Sports
Germany squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick. Germany go into the World Cup as the 6th favorites (+1000) to win the trophy as the four-time world champions play at a major international tournament under a manager other than Joachim Low for the first time since the 2006 World Cup (three World Cups and four European Championships).
England launch bid for World Cup glory after Qatar slump to defeat
European heavyweights England and the Netherlands launch their World Cup campaigns on Monday as the tournament in Qatar shifts into a higher gear after a dispiriting defeat for the hosts. Gareth Southgate's men made a surprise run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia before reaching their first major final for 55 years at last year's European Championship.
BBC
World Cup build-up - Portugal training and news conference
SMS Message: I'm going to have to agree with Kix at 13:56, I've got my wall chart ready to go, I've been counting down the days since the first of this month, I can't wait! Maybe England can pull off a Christmas miracle and win it... well you never know from Jack.
Thousands of fans head for Doha as England and Wales start World Cup campaigns
Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Doha as both nations begin their bids for World Cup Qatar 2022 glory.Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied...
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal v Netherlands, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as the 2022 World Cup gets underway for Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands when they take on Senegal in Group A on Monday.
World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar
The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
How to watch Germany vs Japan on TV & live stream
How to watch Germany vs Japan in Group E of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
NBC Sports
Denmark vs Tunisia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Denmark and Christian Eriksen know they’ll have a chance to be the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, and that that journey begins with tournament dark horse Tunisia on Tuesday in Al Rayyan. Eriksen’s terrifying on-field injury at EURO 2020 caught the attention of the world and Denmark went...
Yardbarker
Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player
The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad. The Juve man was in...
World Cup 2022: England players to pocket £500k each if they go all the way in Qatar
The FA have almost doubled the bonus pot for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup
REVEALED: England have picked an alcohol-free luxury beach resort and Belgium have a theme park with go-karts, while reigning champions France plumped for a lavish 'Arabian Palace'... where all 32 teams are staying for the Qatar World Cup
This is where all 32 countries will be staying and training at the Qatar World Cup, with England selecting an alcohol-free beach resort, Germany staying at a wellness retreat and Belgium's base boasting a water park. Each nation was shown a number of choices for their accommodation with inspection visits...
Sporting News
Qatar World Cup stadium names explained: How Stadium 974, other venues got their monikers
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will see 64 matches played across eight different stadiums over the space of one month. Seven of the eight venues have been created over the past decade, while even the existing stadium received a major facelift. With the first World Cup to be played...
