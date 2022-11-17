ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams that could surprise in each group, including Canada, Japan and Iran

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us with kick-off this Sunday between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With Sadio Mane out for Senegal, Group A suddenly looks more open behind the Netherlands which creates an opportunity for a surprise name to make it to the knockout phase. In 2018, hosts Russia got out of their group while Sweden topped theirs and sent titleholders Germany home. Chile beat and advanced ahead of defending champions Spain in 2014 while shock quarterfinalists Costa Rica topped a group which saw Italy and England eliminated and the USMNT also edged Portugal out in their group. There are always unexpected success stories at World Cup, and we look at the unheralded names in each group.
SkySports

Karim Benzema: France striker ruled out of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh. The Ballon d'Or winner, 34, came into the tournament having suffered knee and hamstring injuries and had been training away from the French team. Saturday was Benzema's first full...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France 24

From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash

Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
The Game Haus

France 2022 World Cup Roster

The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the France 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKHugo Lloris (captain)35Tottenham Hotspur (Engalnd) 2DFBenjamin Pavard26Bayern Munich (Germany) 3DFAxel Disasi24Monaco (France) 4DFRaphaël Varane29Manchester United (England) 5DFJules Koundé24Barcelona (Spain) 6MFMatteo Guendouzi23Marseille...
NBC Sports

Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick. Germany go into the World Cup as the 6th favorites (+1000) to win the trophy as the four-time world champions play at a major international tournament under a manager other than Joachim Low for the first time since the 2006 World Cup (three World Cups and four European Championships).
AFP

England launch bid for World Cup glory after Qatar slump to defeat

European heavyweights England and the Netherlands launch their World Cup campaigns on Monday as the tournament in Qatar shifts into a higher gear after a dispiriting defeat for the hosts. Gareth Southgate's men made a surprise run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia before reaching their first major final for 55 years at last year's European Championship.
BBC

World Cup build-up - Portugal training and news conference

SMS Message: I'm going to have to agree with Kix at 13:56, I've got my wall chart ready to go, I've been counting down the days since the first of this month, I can't wait! Maybe England can pull off a Christmas miracle and win it... well you never know from Jack.
The Independent

Thousands of fans head for Doha as England and Wales start World Cup campaigns

Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Doha as both nations begin their bids for World Cup Qatar 2022 glory.Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied...
The Independent

World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar

The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
NBC Sports

Denmark vs Tunisia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Denmark and Christian Eriksen know they’ll have a chance to be the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, and that that journey begins with tournament dark horse Tunisia on Tuesday in Al Rayyan. Eriksen’s terrifying on-field injury at EURO 2020 caught the attention of the world and Denmark went...
Yardbarker

Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player

The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad. The Juve man was in...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: England have picked an alcohol-free luxury beach resort and Belgium have a theme park with go-karts, while reigning champions France plumped for a lavish 'Arabian Palace'... where all 32 teams are staying for the Qatar World Cup

This is where all 32 countries will be staying and training at the Qatar World Cup, with England selecting an alcohol-free beach resort, Germany staying at a wellness retreat and Belgium's base boasting a water park. Each nation was shown a number of choices for their accommodation with inspection visits...
