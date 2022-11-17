ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘She Said’ Bombed at the Box Office

Universal’s #MeToo pic joins films like ”Till“ and ”Tár“ that get Oscar buzz for tackling tough topics but can’t win over audiences looking for an escape. Universal’s journalism drama “She Said” has become one of the worst-performing wide releases in box office history, grossing a miserable $2.25 million from 2,022 theaters. But the film’s failure is just one example of several acclaimed prestige films that are getting Oscar buzz for tackling tough real-world topics but are being largely avoided by audiences looking for escapism at the multiplex.
Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla

Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look. Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list. Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic...
Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Karrueche Tran attended the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a dramatic black Christian Siriano dress and hidden heels. The “Claws” actress’ look was floor-length and sleeveless, the garment consisting of a sculpted bodice that wrapped around Tran’s neck and rose up past her face, sticking upright. Further adding visual interest, the dress featured an angular cutout. The whimsical bodice was followed up by a standard black skirt that tapered out like a mermaid tail. For accessories, “The Bay” web series star wore silver statement rings on every other finger and dazzling diamond studs to match. Tran slicked...
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
