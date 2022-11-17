The arrival of new gear at a fire house is always a blessing but especially when it is part of a grant that allows the fire departent to invest in the best grade of equipment, thereby assuring a higher level of safety to the fire fighters. At Dewey Fire Department, they "reaped" the rewards of a REAP grant to make sure every fire fighter has the same equipment and therefore, the same level of safety when responding to a dispatch call.

DEWEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO