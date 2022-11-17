Read full article on original website
Bruin Hoops Scrimmage vs. Claremore
Bartlesville High boys’ basketball will have a scrimmage on Tuesday morning at Bruin Field House, and it is open to the public. BHS hosts Claremore at 10:00. This will be the final tune up for the Bruins before they head to Duncanville, Texas following the Thanksgiving holiday. One of...
Bruin Basketball Begins on Saturday
It is the first game-week for Bartlesville High boys’ basketball, as the Bruins will head to Duncanville, Texas for the second year in a row for Duncanville Thanksgiving Hoopsfest. BHS will face South Oak Cluff on Saturday at 11:30 AM in game one of the season. This is the...
Big Steps Forward for Bruin Football
Bartlesville High had its final football game of the 2022 season on Friday night, as Stillwater ran away with the Bruins second round playoff bout. Pioneers topped BHS 56-0 in a District rematch from Pioneer Stadium. Stillwater moves on to face Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals this weekend. Despite...
CITY MATTERS with Trevor Dorsey
Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey appeared on CITY MATTERS to wish eveyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas. Dorsey reminded everyone of the holiday trash schedule:. "Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. However, trash...
Will's Country Christmas Offers Early Holiday Fun
December is around the corner and if you are starting how to plan Christmas this year, here's a suggestion from Oologah -- come visit the birthplace of Will Rogers and enjoy a traditional Christmas at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. On Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, from 5...
Washington County Commissioners Meeting to Include Bid Opening
The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, November 21 at 9:00 am in the Commissioners' Meeting room on the second floor of 401 South Johnstone in Bartlesville. In addition to a few general items for consideration, a bid opening for the Six-Month...
Washington County Board Meeting Called for November 21
On November 21 at 1:30 pm, the Budget Board of Washington County will hold a meeting in the basement of the Washington Administration Building at 400 South Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville. The board will consider appropriations for the county cash funds, approval of the 2023 meeting schedule, and then discuss...
Dewey Fire Department REAPs New Gear
The arrival of new gear at a fire house is always a blessing but especially when it is part of a grant that allows the fire departent to invest in the best grade of equipment, thereby assuring a higher level of safety to the fire fighters. At Dewey Fire Department, they "reaped" the rewards of a REAP grant to make sure every fire fighter has the same equipment and therefore, the same level of safety when responding to a dispatch call.
Washington County Sheriff's Office Brings Early Thanksgiving to Families
Several families will have a much brighter Thanksgiving this year due to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, who delivered baskets today with an abundance of meat, bread, vegetables and dessert. Sheriff Scott Owen said the deliveries have been going on for years and are a central part of the...
Commissioners Vote Against Another Audit on Sheriff's Department and Jail.
The Osage County Commissioners met Monday in their regularly scheduled weekly meeting and discussed having the state auditor’s office do an audit of the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department and jail. District One commissioner Randall Jones talks about why he decided to put the item on the agenda. District...
Alzheimer’s Association Partners with Elder Care for a Special Seminar
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a one-hour program explaining the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. According to Jacob Guinan Community Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, in the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.
