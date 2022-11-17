ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

seattlepi.com

Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video to help solve the week-old crime. The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in specific parts...
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing

MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Police have no suspect, no weapon in UI student deaths

BOISE — Police in Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no...
MOSCOW, ID
newsfromthestates.com

If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns

A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
IDAHO STATE
rmef.org

Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases

Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Moscow Police: No suspects in murders of four students

Moscow, Idaho (CBS2) - Moscow Police have not identified a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. They also don’t believe the two roommates are suspects. Moscow Police Chief James Fry provided an update Sunday. Fry says they have received over 600 tips and completed 90...
MOSCOW, ID
vincennespbs.org

Police urge reporting drug activity following rescue

Washington Police say fast action by law enforcement and emergency personnel saved a life. On Wednesday night at 11:25-pm, Police were the first to arrive at a Washington home where CPR was reported in progress on an unnamed person who is 35 -years-old. They say the person would have died...
WASHINGTON STATE
upr.org

Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed

BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
MOSCOW, ID

