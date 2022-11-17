Read full article on original website
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video to help solve the week-old crime. The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in specific parts...
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
University of Idaho students carry weight of Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A cloud has hung over the University of Idaho, a usually bustling campus that had grown empty days ahead of schedule. Students have headed home early for Thanksgiving break in droves, with few remaining by the end of...
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Idaho sets date for first execution in 10 years; needs to find the chemicals to carry it out
BOISE, Idaho - The State of Idaho is preparing to execute its first inmate since 2012, but it first needs to find the chemicals to carry out the lethal injection.
Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing
MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
Police have no suspect, no weapon in UI student deaths
BOISE — Police in Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no...
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns
A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases
Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
Deputies Successfully Locate, Rescue Boise Man Who Snowshoed into Idaho County Backcountry Before Becoming Stuck
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, around 5:20 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received an SOS from a Garmin Inreach device belonging to Jonathan Conti, a videographer/Youtuber, from Boise, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the provided location by the Garmin Inreach device was just north of...
Moscow Police: No suspects in murders of four students
Moscow, Idaho (CBS2) - Moscow Police have not identified a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. They also don’t believe the two roommates are suspects. Moscow Police Chief James Fry provided an update Sunday. Fry says they have received over 600 tips and completed 90...
Police urge reporting drug activity following rescue
Washington Police say fast action by law enforcement and emergency personnel saved a life. On Wednesday night at 11:25-pm, Police were the first to arrive at a Washington home where CPR was reported in progress on an unnamed person who is 35 -years-old. They say the person would have died...
Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break
BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break. According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available...
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
Incoming Idaho attorney general announces first two hires for office, including solicitor general
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s next attorney general, Raúl Labrador, announced Thursday he has hired two members of his executive team who will start their new roles on Jan. 2, according to a press release. Labrador won the Nov. 8 election for the office and replaces...
