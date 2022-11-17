Read full article on original website
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
Crypto firm Multicoin expects contagion from FTX to wipe out many trading firms in coming weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
Foot Locker customers are showing extreme resilience, says CEO Mary Dillon
Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations. Dillon also discusses the health of the U.S. consumer amid high inflation and more.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
These controversial ETFs take big risks for massive returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm about to harvest some losses on my high-flying tech fund? Well, I go harvest losses. I can use a ProShares Long QQQ, and I can have my exposure to the end of the year and figure things out later."
What Cramer is watching Friday — Fed plays good cop, bad cop and off-price retailers shine
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open, one day after a volatile session following St. Louis Fed President James Bullard signaling interest rates may need to go higher than Wall Street had recently come to expect. Then, before the bell Friday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed hope that inflation can be tamed without hitting jobs. It was an uneven week for retail earnings. The strongest were the trade downs.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon on earnings
Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's expectations. Dillon also discusses the health of the U.S. consumer amid high inflation and Adidas' decision to drop its partnership with Ye following his antisemitic remarks. "Our customer proved to be very resilient," Dillon tells CNBC regarding the quarter.
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid the macro uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
Ether drops 4% in a week, and Bahamas regulator confirms FTX asset seizure: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Arca CIO Jeff Dorman discusses how long the crypto contagion could last.
