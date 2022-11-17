Read full article on original website
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Animal Collective Continues Musical Journey with Soundtrack for ‘The Inspection’
Even from his early days, David Portner, the de facto frontman for the acclaimed Baltimore-born experimental pop group Animal Collective, felt music was “like a different world.” It was something that presented a portal into something new, a dichotomous realm where he could absorb sounds solo, or with others around, engaging in the experience inwardly or outwardly. It has also provided Portner a way of life, a way to pay bills and a means to a massive creative output.
NPR
Anthony D'Amato explores uncertainty and transformation in his new folk album
ANTHONY D'AMATO: (Singing) See me rise. My cash is clear, you're - Jesus Christ - I don't know. SIMON: Well, a lot's happened over the past 12 years. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRYING TO CHANGE") D'AMATO: (Singing) Time's a fluid kind of thing, you know. The way you move so fast...
Horace Andy: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Horace Andy performs in his signature raspy, gruff tenor from the living room of producer Adrian Sherwood.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list
The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
Peter Gabriel Announces First Tour In Years, New Album 'i/o'
Peter Gabriel is reuniting his old band for a new tour next spring.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Keith Levene, founding member of the Clash, dies at 65
Keith Levene, the innovative guitarist who was a founder member of both the Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died at the age of 65. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk , leaving a lasting legacy of influence on British rock music. His influence on...
Mali Obomsawin: Sweet Tooth review | Jude Rogers's folk album of the month
In their freewheeling debut album, this artist from the Abenaki First Nation repatriates the music of their people
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
Bruce Springsteen Closes Out ‘Fallon‘ Residency With Soulful ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen closed out his three-episode residency on The Tonight Show Wednesday with a soulful rendition of “Nightshift,” off his new covers LP Only the Strong Survive. Backed by the same powerhouse band that accompanied him for the previous night’s performances, Springsteen delivered his take on the Commodores’ 1985 classic, a tribute to soul legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The single is the “newest” recording featured on Only the Strong Survive, which is mostly comprised of R&B singles from the Sixties and Seventies. While the three-night takeover concluded, Springsteen will return to Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show in a few weeks...
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit
A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
Goodbye, Brockhampton: The Hip-Hop Boy Band’s 15 Best Songs, Ranked
A collective of rappers, vocalists, producers and designers, Brockhampton became more than just a “boy band” during their brief and prolific run. After forming on an online forum dedicated to Kanye West fans, Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Ameer Vann and Bearface went on to release their debut mixtape “All-American Trash” in 2016 before shaking up the hip-hop world the following year with the critically acclaimed “Saturation” album trilogy. Brockhampton became known for their eccentric personalities, energetic live performances and hyper-stylized music videos and merchandise. Plus, in an age before Lil Nas X, bandleader Kevin’s casual, humorous...
NPR
NPR's Alt.Latino podcast hosts share highlights from the Latin Grammys
BAD BUNNY: (Singing in Spanish). SHAPIRO: Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny was the biggest name among many winners of last night's Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Eighty awards categories expand international pop hits to traditional folkloric music from around the Spanish-speaking world. Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre co-host the...
NPR
A veteran movie critic's new documentary celebrates talents from Black cinema
Veteran movie critic Elvis Mitchell is now working behind the camera. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mitchell about his debut film, "Is that Black Enough for You?!?", a documentary about Black cinema. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Longtime film critic Elvis Mitchell is now taking a turn behind the camera. He's out...
them.us
Fletcher Isn’t Afraid to Feel
In 2022, Fletcher officially became her own muse. In September, the queer singer-songwriter released her first studio album, Girl of My Dreams. While her three previous EPs drew from specific relationships and heartbreaks — including the one that eventually inspired “Becky’s So Hot,” the viral single about her ex’s new girlfriend that whipped lesbian TikTok into a frenzy — Fletcher’s newest release flipped the narrative back on herself, chronicling two years’ worth of grappling with her own self-identity and self-love.
Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Talks Hypnotic New Album ‘Jaguar Sound’
How do you put into words the uncertainty, the confusion, and the overall fear that had a stranglehold on the masses during the pandemic? How do you articulate the small moments of comfort, wonder, and joy that were found in between? You can’t. “Certain things that you just can’t...
NPR
Director Luca Guadagnino talks new Salvatore Ferragamo documentary
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Luca Guadagnino about his new documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. If you are a lover of fine shoes or fashion history, then you surely know the name of Salvatore Ferragamo. Across a decades-long career that incredibly began when he was just a child, he dressed everyone from Hollywood stars to European royalty to fashion lovers worldwide. His shoes, known for their comfortable fit, as well as his innovative designs and materials. Now, in a new documentary, we learn about the man behind the label and what motivated his obsession with the art and craft of making shoes.
NPR
'The Fablemans' is a love letter to film and family
Playwright Tony Kushner has worked with Steven Spielberg on four movies. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kushner about the latest collaboration, "The Fabelmans," which explores Spielberg's childhood. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "The Fabelmans" is a romantic and sharp-eyed love letter to film and family. The Oscar buzz and critical acclaim is...
