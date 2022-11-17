ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JPMorgan Chase Crypto Wallet Trademark Is Approved

JP Morgan has registered a trademark for a digital wallet and related cryptocurrency processing services. The trademark does not exclusively apply to crypto but can also be applied to other financial services. Currently, the company is using the trademark with a service that provides business subledgers. Banking giant JPMorgan Chase’s...

