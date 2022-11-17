ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska can’t hold off Wisconsin comeback

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid another losing season, Nebraska had a chance to get a win it has craved for years on Saturday. But the Huskers failed to put any points on the board in the fourth quarter, and Wisconsin rallied to defeat NU 15-14. It was the Badgers’...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Parkview Christian wins first state football championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parkview Christian won the Class D6 state football championship on Friday for the first time in school history. The Patriots brought Lincoln home its first state title since Lincoln Southeast won in 2011. The Patriots were led by running back Chandler Page, who ran for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska panel tells stories of women’s empowerment throughout history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Six businesswomen recounted stories of strong women on Thursday night, believing that passing down such history supports women’s empowerment in the future. The speakers from around Nebraska gathered to share their stories at the Taking Care of Business Panel at the Nebraska History Museum.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Warmer air is finally here

After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNL’s College of Journalism unveils new TV studio

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln invited students and alumni to celebrate renovations done to the second floor. A large crowd gathered Thursday night for the ribbon-cutting at the Don and Lorena Meier Studio to welcome in the college’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

MADD Nebraska to host candlelight vigil for crash victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. in La Vista. It will honor those killed in crashes caused by impaired driving. The vigil is on the National Day of...
LA VISTA, NE
klkntv.com

Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Part of NASA’s Artemis rocket was made in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, Artemis I rocketed into space toward the moon. One of its many parts was made in Lincoln. General Dynamics has a manufacturing facility in Lincoln and has been helping produce products for NASA for nearly 50 years. Recently, the team there created what’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rifle stolen from vehicle in northwest Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a rifle that was stolen out of a vehicle early Thursday morning. Just after 7:20 a.m., the owner of a Ruger .223-caliber rifle reported that the gun had been stolen from his vehicle near Northwest 15th and West S Streets.
LINCOLN, NE

