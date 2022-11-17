Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska can’t hold off Wisconsin comeback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid another losing season, Nebraska had a chance to get a win it has craved for years on Saturday. But the Huskers failed to put any points on the board in the fourth quarter, and Wisconsin rallied to defeat NU 15-14. It was the Badgers’...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Parkview Christian wins first state football championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parkview Christian won the Class D6 state football championship on Friday for the first time in school history. The Patriots brought Lincoln home its first state title since Lincoln Southeast won in 2011. The Patriots were led by running back Chandler Page, who ran for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $500,000 to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation for international competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Equestrian Foundation received a $500,000 grant from the state as part of a sponsorship program for international competition. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act to help communities with COVID-19 recovery efforts. One of the programs that the Nebraska Legislature created...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
klkntv.com
2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska panel tells stories of women’s empowerment throughout history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Six businesswomen recounted stories of strong women on Thursday night, believing that passing down such history supports women’s empowerment in the future. The speakers from around Nebraska gathered to share their stories at the Taking Care of Business Panel at the Nebraska History Museum.
klkntv.com
48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
klkntv.com
Warmer air is finally here
After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
klkntv.com
Nebraska broker knows struggles of buying Taylor Swift tickets ‘All Too Well’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ticketmaster could be facing an investigation after several problems with ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Swift’s first tour in five years comes after the release of her new album, “Midnights.”. On Tuesday, presale tickets were available for “verified fans” on...
klkntv.com
UNL’s College of Journalism unveils new TV studio
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln invited students and alumni to celebrate renovations done to the second floor. A large crowd gathered Thursday night for the ribbon-cutting at the Don and Lorena Meier Studio to welcome in the college’s...
klkntv.com
MADD Nebraska to host candlelight vigil for crash victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. in La Vista. It will honor those killed in crashes caused by impaired driving. The vigil is on the National Day of...
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
klkntv.com
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Catholics distribute Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 150 families were given turkeys, hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving supplies on Friday morning. The Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln handed out the bags of food in an effort to reduce food insecurity in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
klkntv.com
Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
klkntv.com
Part of NASA’s Artemis rocket was made in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, Artemis I rocketed into space toward the moon. One of its many parts was made in Lincoln. General Dynamics has a manufacturing facility in Lincoln and has been helping produce products for NASA for nearly 50 years. Recently, the team there created what’s...
klkntv.com
Rifle stolen from vehicle in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a rifle that was stolen out of a vehicle early Thursday morning. Just after 7:20 a.m., the owner of a Ruger .223-caliber rifle reported that the gun had been stolen from his vehicle near Northwest 15th and West S Streets.
Comments / 0