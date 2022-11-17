ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
Volunteers renovating Huckleberry House, which serves at-risk teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huckleberry House is used to caring for at-risk and homeless youth in the Columbus community. This time, it's the one getting the helping hand. Huckleberry House's second floor is getting a major makeover by volunteers. The last renovations were done in the 1970s. NARI brought the...
