Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
As a multi-story Dongan Hills home burned, a retired firefighter came to the rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sweltering flames of an intense inferno jolted a Donagan Hills neighborhood wide awake, including a retired firefighter, and prompted a large FDNY emergency response early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., as a fire raged at a multi-story home at 102 Raritan Ave., James Besignano’s...
Water main break delays subway train to Staten Island Ferry: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A water main break in lower Manhattan prompted delays and service changes of multiple subway trains Sunday, including the No. 1 line heading to the South Ferry station, the New York Post reported. The MTA told the outlet a water main break was noticed at...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Custom Colonial, country-club yard, tree-lined street,’ Castleton Corners, $1.5M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtor’s website describes 38 Potter Ave. in Royal Oak as a turn-key Colonial home just down the street from Clove Lakes Park with a third floor prime for possibilities.
1 person killed in upper Manhattan apartment building fire
A fire in an upper Manhattan apartment building early Sunday left one person dead, FDNY officials said.
Attempted robbery at Wendy’s in Stapleton; second incident on Bay Street in 24 hours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYPD officers responded to an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in Stapleton, an NYPD spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com. The incident happened at 12:20 p.m., at Wendy’s, located at 330 Bay St., according to the spokesperson. The individual showed a knife to an employee after demanding money.
As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
NYPD: Mariners Harbor woman, 60, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a Mariners Harbor woman who has been reported missing. Michelle Miller, 60, was seen on Sunday, Nov. 13 at about 7 a.m. leaving her home on Holland Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sandy-devasted street is now prime real estate for illegal dumpers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Kissam Avenue in Oakwood Beach was once a quiet tree-lined street with over a dozen bungalows and beach homes — until Hurricane Sandy ravaged the area, destroying most of what stood, and the state buying back the remnants in the ensuing years. Ten years...
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
‘White Mass’ celebrated for Staten Island’s medical community | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As tradition dictates, each year a White Mass is celebrated for the medical community — doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals — with the special offering named after the traditional white jackets worn by physicians and nurses. The sacred event is also associated...
NYPD boosts police presence outside of Staten Island Jewish sites following NYC hate crime threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has increased its police presence in Jewish communities on Staten Island, following a hate crime threat over the weekend that resulted in the arrests of two people. Two individuals were arrested at Penn Station on Saturday in connection with the alleged threat...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A burglary at Da Noi restaurant in Fort Wadsworth is the latest challenge for Edward Gomez, whose establishments on Staten Island are struggling in these tough economic times of rising costs and dwindling profits. Police have asked the public to help identify an individual sought...
‘Flames shooting all over the place’: Three people, including 1 firefighter, injured in Great Kills fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Ten FDNY units responded Friday night to a fire at a private home in Great Kills. The incident was reported at around 8 p.m. inside a two-story residence at 4185 Hylan Blvd. The official cause of the all-hands, one-alarm fire is currently under investigation, but...
2 shot in West Brighton draws large police response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two people were shot in West Brighton on Saturday night, closing down a portion of Richmond Terrace and drawing a large police response. NYPD officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road at 6:12 after two people were shot, according to a spokesperson from the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner.
Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
Murder mystery of senior stabbed in bed; knifepoint robbery at coffee shop: Staten Island’s crime stories of week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the most significant headlines in criminal justice the last seven days:. Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide...
Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
