Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
Shore News Network

CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
The Staten Island Advance

It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A burglary at Da Noi restaurant in Fort Wadsworth is the latest challenge for Edward Gomez, whose establishments on Staten Island are struggling in these tough economic times of rising costs and dwindling profits. Police have asked the public to help identify an individual sought...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
The Staten Island Advance

Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

