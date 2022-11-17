Read full article on original website
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
An Australian Restaurant Receipt Is Going Viral For Charging A 'Sneaky' $105
If you've ever been to Australia, you may have been surprised to find out that tipping is not really a thing. It's not expected or mandatory. Staff are paid a minimum livable wage by law. For example, a full-time waiter working in Sydney would make an average wage of about $45,000 per year ($29,000 USD), according to Salary Expert. The country's minimum wage is $22 an hour ($14 USD), and many workplaces offer increased pay rates on weekends and public holidays (per Employsure). When someone does happen to tip, it's considered as a nice bonus.
My party of 3 spent over $250 at a restaurant where a tiny, animated chef makes your food — it wasn't really worth the price
I dined at the pricey eatery Le Petit Chef in Toronto with my husband and baby. From a five-course meal to the cute skits, here's what I thought.
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In California
Here's where you can find it.
I Tried Salads From American Food Chains & These Are The Ones Actually Worth Trying
With rising inflation prices, cheap fast-food meals are more convenient than ever. However, french fries or chicken sandwiches from popular restaurant chains are not always the only options out there. Some popular American convenience-food joints do offer greener options, but some are more worth your time than others. I sampled...
Hawaii Magazine
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos
It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Here's The Difference Between Hawai'i's Local Food and Hawaiian Food, Plus How Spam Fits Into All of It
Out of necessity, my ancestors turned rice flour into butter mochi, Spam into Spam musubi, and canned goods into comfort and love.
Woman Records Customers Dine and Dash, Alerts Restaurant Owners in Viral TikTok
We've all seen scenes in movies and TV shows where folks didn't have enough money to pay for a meal at their restaurant, so they put on an apron and head to the back to "work off" their debt. While most restaurant owners would probably tell you they'd never accept this as a form of payment, they will tell you that there are plenty of instances where folks have tried to dine and dash.
“You can serve the food,” waitress says to manager while staging server walkout at busy restaurant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
Taco Bell, Subway and More Major Chains Facing Lettuce Shortage
Next time you pull up to your favorite fast food chain, your meal might look a little less green. And that’s because many restaurants have been hit with a lettuce shortage, along with shockingly high prices for salad, which is now trickling down to customers. Chains like Taco Bell,...
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Popeyes adds blackened chicken sandwich to menu and dares competitors to ‘copy this’
Popeyes has launched a new weapon in the fast food chicken wars, along with a gutsy challenge: “Copy This.” The chain has a new breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich on the menu. It features a whole chicken breast that’s “marinated for 12 hours and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices.” The […]
