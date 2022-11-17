Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
You can finally kick someone off your Netflix—here’s how
Whether it’s your adult child, your ex-partner or a friend who benefited from your generosity, you may have allowed someone outside your home to continue using your Netflix account at some point. However, since Netflix has confirmed that it will begin charging accounts that share passwords early next year, now might be a good time to make a change.
Fox17
These apps will help you save money on groceries
The USDA predicts all food prices will increase 9% to 10% this year and continue to increase above historical average rates in 2023. You can’t stop food shopping, and you can only cut so many corners while continuing to keep your family healthy. Fortunately, grocery apps can put a significant dent in your food shopping bill.
Fox17
You can save up to $264 on Yeedi robot vacuums and mops right now with these promo codes
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s probably someone in your life who could use a little...
Comments / 0