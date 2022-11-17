On This Day in History: Epstein Resigns from the Cubs

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein resigned from his role with the Chicago Cubs on this date in baseball history.

On November 17, 2020, a golden age for the Chicago Cubs came to an end as president of baseball operations Theo Epstein stepped down from his role. After perfectly building a World Series club, which won the championship in 2016, the architect stepped aside so his long-time general manager Jed Hoyer could take the reigns.

In his departing press conference, Epstein outlined that his departure had everything to do with the future of the club . He was entering the final year of his five-year deal and that the decisions that would have to be made for the club would be long-lasting.

By giving way to Hoyer, Epstein was allowing the decisions to be placed in his hands as they would directly define Hoyer's tenure.

"Jed is ready to take over -- he really is," Epstein said. "He's been a huge part of our success here. He's been a huge part of my success in my career. Jed has done the job of being a No. 1 in baseball operations before."

It also came at a time of great tumult as COVID-19 was affecting the entire baseball industry on the financial level. By Epstein stepping down, the $10 million he was owed for the 2021 season was not paid out. That allowed that money to be allocated elsewhere as the franchise struggled to retain and pay employees following layoffs.

In the end, Epstein did right by the Cubs, fans, and the future of the franchise. He ushered in an era defined by a championship and is still appreciated by the fanbase to this day.

Nov. 17 will go down as one of the more solemn days in Cubs history.

