4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Fidelity National (FNF) Adds TitlePoint to Insurance Portfolio
Fidelity National Financial Inc. FNF acquired TitlePoint from Black Knight, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. The transaction, valued at $225 million in cash, is expected to close by this year-end. TitlePoint boasts a leadership position in the science of real estate property research technology and...
Interesting DDOG Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 87 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DDOG options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Wall Street Analysts Believe Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Could Rally 137%: Here's is How to Trade
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) closed the last trading session at $10.30, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.46 indicates a 137.5% upside potential.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Meta Platforms (META) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this social media company have returned -15.3%, compared...
Down 46%, is DraftKings Stock Finally a Buy?
Down 46% so far in 2022, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock has suffered an even worse slump than the S&P 500, which has fallen 17%. And even after its slide, the stock isn't particularly cheap. While sales are growing at a massive clip, management expects a slowdown. Meanwhile, profitability looks to be nowhere in sight.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Here's Why Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 23.8% in 4 Weeks
Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 23.8% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Earnings Preview: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/22/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP (SEM) is a mid-cap...
Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying VeriSign (VRSN)
VeriSign VRSN investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme volatility due...
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $104 in the previous session. Steel Dynamics has gained 66% since the start of the year compared to the -4.2% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 2.4% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Earnings Preview: Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects Intuit (INTU) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
Should Value Investors Buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
