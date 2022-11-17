Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools, Theatre at its Best!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) If you have attended a play at one of Rutherford County School's, then you realize there is a wealth of talent here in the Heart of Tennessee. Get ready for high drama as several schools kick off productions in the next few weeks. The following productions are...
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
mainstreetmaury.com
Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment
A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care
Community members are walking 100 miles over the course of two days for one cause: supporting Middle Tennessee teenagers in foster care.
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon's Abston commits to Murray State
Lebanon High Class of 2023 quarterback Jaylen Abston verbally committed Saturday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career at Murray State University. The son of Montes and the late Kim Abston, he is the most prolific passer in Lebanon's recent football history. The 2022 Region 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year threw for more than 5,000 yards in his Blue Devil career and 53 touchdown passes -- tops in both categories over at least the last 40 years.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
wgnsradio.com
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Council approves appointments to Community Investment Trust Board of Trustees
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro City Council Thursday (Nov. 17) approved appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Community Investment Trust. The Trustees will manage assets from the sale of the City’s electric distribution system to Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). Qualified citizens were encouraged to apply in...
WKRN
Fire investigation in Lawrence County
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. ‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an …. State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's...
WSMV
Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
