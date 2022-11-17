REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO