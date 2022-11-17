Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Female pedestrian found partially under a semi-trailer truck following a deadly collision
REDDING, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 8:19 p.m., Redding Police Department received a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on State Street west of Favretto Avenue. When Redding Police Officers arrived on the scene. officials say they found a female pedestrian...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says car was hit by train in Tehama County Saturday night, no injuries
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that a train hit a car north of Tehama-Vina Road, parallel to Highway 99 east at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The back of the car was hanging off of the train tracks, but the driver took off before they arrived on the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle sustaining significant injuries, Redding PD confirmed. Redding PD said that the pedestrian was struck around 6:30 p.m. near Parkview Market. Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
krcrtv.com
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta DA justifies officers in deadly shooting on Cypress Avenue Bridge in 2021
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney determined three officers who shot and killed a woman in Redding in 2021 were justified in their actions. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said Brooke Blair was waving what appeared to be a firearm at officers and was not cooperating with them at the scene. The officers then fired at her.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office opens new Weaverville detention facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - A new 72-bed Trinity County Detention Facility opened at 701 Tom Bell Road, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced. In 2015, Trinity County applied for grant funds under SB 863 to build a new detention facility to replace the existing facility. $20 million in funding was approved...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County Fire Department receives '$39,419' grant for Emergency Response Equipment
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Fire Department (TCFD) has the opportunity to purchase essential lifesaving extraction equipment, also known as "the jaws of life," with the $39,419.00 grant they received this month. The "jaws of life," are used to help save and extract victims of car accidents...
krcrtv.com
DA: Redding police officers justified in shooting death of woman in 2021
REDDING, Calif. — Read the full report here. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has determined that three officers involved in the shooting death of a woman along East Cypress Avenue in 2021 were justified in their actions. According to investigators, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized, another arrested in stabbing at Redding party
REDDING, Calif. - A man is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a stabbing at a party in Redding early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Orange Avenue just before 2 a.m. A 22-year-old man was found...
krcrtv.com
Police swarm Redding neighborhood after stabbing early Friday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A stabbing suspect was captured and arrested after fleeing a party early Friday morning in Redding. The Redding Police Department responded to the stabbing at an apartment complex near Tehama Street and Orange Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 18. That's where officers located a 22-year-old man with multiple serious stab wounds to his upper torso and neck.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road
REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after officers locate stolen items
REDDING, Calif. - A man was booked into the Shasta County Jail after officers found he had several stolen items. The Redding Police Department Bike Team arrested 30-year-old Karsen Tittle after they found he had items that were reported stolen from a person who was shopping at a grocery store on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE chiefs and captains course planning for next fire season
Top fire chiefs and captains across California met in Redding at the SHIELD Training Center to get situational training as they prepare for the next fire season. Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider got a behind the scenes look, and even helped in incident scenarios for CAL FIRE.
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest person in Lake Redding Park on charges related to drug sales Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that one person was arrested, a second cited, after being found in possession of drugs on Saturday. The Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling Lake Redding Park when they saw two people, later identified as Marjorie Strain, 54, of Redding and David Hooks, 60, of Redding drinking alcohol and smoking meth.
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park
REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
Dark Reading
County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: Over 250 homes without power in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 18, 4:50 PM:. Over 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers are currently without power in the city. According to REU's Outage Map, the outage is affecting residences off of E Cypress Avenue near Victor Avenue and Shasta View Drive. The cause of the outage...
Comments / 0