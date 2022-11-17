Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy
Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.
Difficult finality of a Husker career closing, but more football could await Vokolek
The eyes revealed the pain that comes when the punctuation on a career isn't connected to the sentence you desired. Travis Vokolek's were red with his eye black smeared on his cheeks as he emerged in front of the media following his final Husker home game. The Husker senior tight...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball moves up in national poll after two consecutive sweeps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers bounced back last week after being crushed by Ohio State. As a result, Nebraska volleyball has moved up to the No. 5 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday. Nebraska now sits behind Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin...
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
247Sports
Huskers offer 2024 Colorado lineman
Nebraska became offer No. 7 for Fossil Ridge offensive lineman Gage Ginther on Saturday. The Fort Collins resident made the trek to Lincoln to catch the Huskers host Wisconsin for the final home game of the year. Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman, has the kind of mentality any college...
North Platte Telegraph
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
Fast Takes after Badgers rally to beat Huskers
They led at the half, then by even more as four fingers shot into air, not long after Trey Palmer did "The Griddy" dance. Maybe a streak was ready to die. Still, you kind of knew it would come down to if Nebraska's defense could hold Wisconsin on the final drive. It didn't happen, a quarterback sneak from a long yard out with 35 seconds making the scoreboard catch up with some of the other numbers.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
Tad Stryker: That Sinking Feeling
That sick feeling of dread descended in the fourth quarter Saturday, as it has for so many Saturdays for so many years in Lincoln. The 389th consecutive sellout crowd in Memorial Stadium experienced something akin to a slow, agonizing demise. This death comes for one reason: on a cold, windy day with a two-score lead, precisely when the Cornhuskers most need to run the football effectively, they are utterly unable to do so.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
Nebraska Basketball: Big man Blaise Kaeta is huge against UAPB
The Nebraska basketball team looked like it was suffering a bit of a hangover after its blowout loss to St. John’s on Sunday in the first half. After going up 12 early, the Cornhuskers struggled in the final 10 minutes of the first period to the point where they were actually trailing by 3 to Arkansas Pine Bluff at halftime.
Realistic expectations for the new head coach of Nebraska
247Sports' Emily Proud and Carl Reed discuss the head coach vacancy at Nebraska and if they might be able to return to national relevancy with the right hire.
KSNB Local4
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Claim Navy Classic Title
Annapolis, Md. – Five wrestlers claimed individual titles to help the Nebraska wrestling team grab the individual title at the Navy Classic in Maryland on Saturday. This team title marks the Huskers' second all-time Navy Classic win and first since 1997. Individually, Boo Dryden (133), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Silas Allred (197) won their respective weight classes.
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
