Whatcom County, WA

bellinghammetronews.com

New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field

A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kinyradio.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes

Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
SEATTLE, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden

LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
BELLINGHAM, WA

