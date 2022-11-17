BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.

