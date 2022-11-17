Read full article on original website
Related
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
bellinghammetronews.com
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022
Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community.
whatcom-news.com
Prosecutor declines to file charge in downtown Bellingham drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate that no charges were filed against Lucas William Galan following a shooting incident in downtown Bellingham that led to his and another suspect’s arrest. Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of...
Whatcom man suspected of stealing almost $1 million from ‘vulnerable adult’
Man arrested on charges that include abandoning a woman in his care.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
KGMI
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
Vote appears final for proposed Whatcom child-care tax
Countywide measure sought to fund day-care and preschool programs.
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. Moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain and...
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
Bellingham shipbuilder wins contract for California Fish and Wildlife patrol vessel
The vessel will also feature high-resolution thermal imaging video with tracking abilities.
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe in an email Saturday.
bellinghammetronews.com
Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden
LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
whatcom-news.com
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
Comments / 0