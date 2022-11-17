ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
WASHINGTON, DC
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments

WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Thanksgiving Parade warms smiles on cold day

Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
MARYLAND STATE
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center

A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fire destroys northwest DC home

WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC
Thanksgiving weather defies prediction

WASHINGTON — Some may wonder why Thanksgiving falls on a different date every year. Federal law proclaimed it a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. That means Thanksgiving 2022 will occur on November 24, when D.C.’s average high/low temperatures are 55°/39°.
WASHINGTON, DC

