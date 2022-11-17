Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/21-11/27: ZooLights, Botanic Garden Holiday Display, and Enchant Winter Maze
Before you stuff yourselves with turkey and holiday treats this Thanksgiving week, check out some fun things to do around DC. You can join a World Cup watch party, go to a timeless ballet, or explore the unveilings of several local holiday light displays. Best Things to Do This Week.
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
Hypothermia Alert Activated For DC Area As Temperatures Drop
Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a hypothermia alert for Washington, D.C. in an effort to help keep residents safe. The alert will become active at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov 19, states Mayor Bowser. The alert urges residents to check on unsheltered neighbors and other vulnerable individuals as temperatures continue to...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a store employee was approached by the suspect at an establishment on the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded all of the cash from the register. After discharging the weapon, the employee did as asked. The suspect then left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
bethesdamagazine.com
Thanksgiving Parade warms smiles on cold day
Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
alxnow.com
Maryland-based Indian restaurant replacing Old Town sushi restaurant
Old Town could be getting a new Indian restaurant next year, replacing a sushi restaurant in the heart of Old Town. According to a recently filed special use permit, Ichiban Sushi and Ramen at 211 King Street in Old Town could be undergoing a change to become a new Bollywood Masala.
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
mocoshow.com
Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center
A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
fox5dc.com
Fire destroys northwest DC home
WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
WUSA
Thanksgiving weather defies prediction
WASHINGTON — Some may wonder why Thanksgiving falls on a different date every year. Federal law proclaimed it a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. That means Thanksgiving 2022 will occur on November 24, when D.C.’s average high/low temperatures are 55°/39°.
Comments / 0