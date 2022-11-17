Read full article on original website
Soccer-Adams feels honoured to captain U.S. at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter named Tyler Adams captain for the World Cup on the eve of their opener against Wales after he emerged as the popular choice to lead the Americans on their return to soccer’s showpiece event after an eight-year absence. Leeds...
Soccer-Spain defender Gaya out of World Cup with injury, Balde called up
(Reuters) – Spain left back Jose Gaya has withdrawn from their squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury in training, the team announced on Friday. The statement said that Gaya suffered a low-grade lateral sprain in his right ankle while training in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday and will return to Spain later on Friday.
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar’s World Cup stadium sites – source
DOHA (Reuters) -In a reversal, World Cup organisers will announce on Friday that no alcoholic beer will be sold to fans at Qatar’s stadiums, a source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters. The expected announcement comes two days before Sunday’s kickoff of the World Cup, the first to...
Fans enjoy World Cup from a distance at Dubai festival
DUBAI (Reuters) – Soccer fans in Dubai were jubilant on Sunday as they watched the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in neighbouring Qatar at a fan festival in the region’s commercial hub. The BudX FIFA Fan Festival in Dubai featured big screens, beer and other drinks...
Soccer-Valencia leads Ecuador to 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in World Cup opener
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – Enner Valencia’s two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar on Sunday as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.
Motor racing-American Sargeant set for 2023 F1 debut after securing super-licence points
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – American Logan Sargeant will be able to make his Formula One debut with Williams next season after securing the necessary points to qualify for a super-licence at the season-ending Formula 2 round in Abu Dhabi. Sargeant, set to become the first American to line up...
Soccer-England to take knee, Kane to wear One Love armband against Iran
DOHA (Reuters) – England will take the knee and captain Harry Kane will wear the One Love armband at their opening match of the World Cup against Iran on Monday, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Sunday. England have knelt before games since 2020, initially in solidarity with protests over...
Golf-Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe’s number one
(Reuters) – Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour championship in Dubai by two shots on Sunday as Rory McIlroy finished fourth to end the season as European number one for the fourth time. Spaniard Rahm fired a closing 67 to finish on 20 under and seal a career...
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
DOHA (Reuters) – Taking selfies from the stands and sitting on the grassy pitch, thousands of migrant workers gathered in a Doha stadium to watch the opening match of the first World Cup in the Middle East. The special fan zone set up at the industrial area on the...
Tennis-Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP final
(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, despite having a bad day in his own opinion, to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season finale. Djokovic, chasing a sixth...
Gay people living under radar in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) – A group of Arab friends living in Qatar’s capital Doha met up over cocktails and snacks last week, exchanging opinions as they flicked through profiles of gay men on dating apps Tinder and Grindr. The phone of one flashed with a message from a suitor...
Jungkook of BTS debuts World Cup song 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony in Qatar
Jungkook of BTS appears on the official World Cup soundtrack alongside Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares, Davido, Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.
Brazil’s Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters. Five countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico,...
Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
(Reuters) – Team by team analysis of Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in final championship order):. RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 3) Verstappen led from pole position for a record-extending 15th victory of the season and 35th of his career. It was...
