3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Blake Corum injury: Jim Harbaugh explains second-half usage for Michigan's star RB
Blake Corum sent Michigan fans, players and coaches through a scare during Saturday’s game against Illinois. Fortunately, it looks like the star running back for the Wolverines avoided a major injury. In the first half of action, Corum was hit in his left knee and went down holding that...
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Mickey Joseph shoulders blame for Nebraska's blown lead in Week 12 loss to Wisconsin
Mickey Joseph had a chance to get his biggest win as the interim head coach for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had a 14-3 lead at home over Wisconsin going into the fourth quarter. Wisconsin was able to outscore Nebraska 12-0 in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run from Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz with 35 seconds left in the game. Nebraska would lose to Wisconsin at home 15-14.
Bret Bielema: Illini players 'angry' following frustrating calls late in loss to Michigan
Bret Bielema and Illinois are left looking for answers following another loss in Week 12. While some of the search for answers centers around the play of the Illini, Bielema also has questions for the officiating following the loss to Michigan. During his postgame press conference, Bielema said he keeps...
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest upsets in rivalry history
Most seasons since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993, it has had a better — or at least more highly regarded — football team than Michigan State. So it’s no surprise that most of the upsets in the series involve the Spartans getting the better of the Nittany Lions, sometimes spoiling their season.
Brad Underwood praises Illinois for marquee win over No. 8 UCLA
Illinois looked dead in the water at the start of the 2nd half. The Illini were down bug to No. 8 UCLA, but roared back to snag a 79-70 win behind an insane performance from Terrence Shannon Jr. The Texas Tech transfer nailed 8 of 9 3-pointers to dispatch the Bruins on a neutral site.
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
Urban Meyer reveals which Playoff contender will be most challenged in Week 12
Urban Meyer revealed that Ohio State could be on upset alert against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State has 1 more game before the massive rivalry showdown with Michigan in Week 13. Meyer believed that this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes. On the latest episode of Big Noon...
College GameDay expecting coldest show ever, per report
ESPN’s College GameDay is expecting its coldest show ever on Saturday, according to Matt Brown, publisher of the Extra Points newsletter. The show is taking place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana for the rivalry between Montana and Montana State. Brown reported that it was so cold in Bozeman...
Blake Corum receives status update for Michigan's 2nd half vs. Illinois
Blake Corum gave Michigan fans quite a scare in the first half. Fortunately, it looks like he might be okay moving forward. Corum was pivotal and off to an explosive start against Illinois. Unfortunately, he was dinged up with a hit to his left knee late in the half. Corum was immediately in pain and fumbled as he tried to grab his knee before he even hit the turf.
Status of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams revealed ahead of Week 12, per report
Star Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to make his return in Week 12 against Maryland. Counterpart back Miyan Williams is expected to miss this week after being carted off the field for a lower leg injury vs. Indiana. Henderson has missed the past 2 games for the...
Parker Washington update: James Franklin provides timeline for announcing WRs status
Parker Washington has been Penn State’s leading receiver throughout the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he missed the Week 12 game against Rutgers and did not travel with the team as unverified reports swirled about his status. While head coach James Franklin addressed Washington’s absence after the game, Franklin stopped short...
ESPN releases updated percentage odds for each team to make College Football Playoff following Week 12
With 1 week to go in the regular season, ESPN has updated its percentage odds for who might end up in the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Ohio State, at 97 percent and 93 percent, respectively, are all but assured passage into the top 4. As for Michigan (73 percent), it is currently in good shape, but their place is far from secure.
Hunter Dickinson on Indiana: 'There's a lot of weirdos in Bloomington'
Hunter Dickinson isn’t looking to make any new friends in Indiana. The Michigan center didn’t shy from sharing his thoughts on IU students and fans during a recent episode of the “RoundBall Podcast.” With Hoosiers’ standout Trayce Jackson-Davis visiting the show, host Marty Mush shared his opinion that IU has a better college town feel than U-M. Dickinson strongly disagreed.
Coaches Poll Week 13: 3 B1G teams crack top 25
The Week 13 USA Today Coaches Poll is here and 3 B1G teams made the cut. Those 3 funnily enough all cracked the top 10, seeing Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and Penn State at No. 10. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both barely scraped by Maryland...
Marques Buford Jr. carted off in Week 12 with apparent 'gruesome' knee injury
Nebraska’s Senior Day battle against Wisconsin is not off to a hot start. Marques Buford Jr, a key safety for the Huskers, appeared to injure his knee after jumping over a few Wisconsin defenders. He was carted off, firing up his teammates as he went. Here’s a warning for...
Northwestern to be without top 2 QBs vs. Purdue, will field first-time starter
Northwestern is set to start Cole Freeman at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Purdue. This will be Freeman’s first-career start at Northwestern and it will come in the 2nd-to-last game of the season. Northwestern was forced to start Freeman after the top 2 quarterbacks on the depth chart, Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski, are out with separate injuries.
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
