Peoria Police collect 92 weapons after gun buyback ends early
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police said more than 90 guns are now off the streets after a “successful” gun buyback event. The department’s second gun buyback event of the year ended Saturday morning after lasting only an hour and a half. People were encouraged to turn...
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
Unit 5 superintendent wants to know why voters said no to tax question
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Wednesday was the first board meeting for McLean County’s largest school district after its tax referendum failed last week. Potentially, up on the chopping block are electives, school buildings and increased class sizes. Superintendent Kristen Weikle wants to know why almost 54% of...
UPDATED: Illinois American Water asks drivers to avoid Hamilton & Jefferson
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois American Water officials updated local media early Sunday, a little over 12 hours since their crews began a response to repair a water main break that occurred at Hamilton Boulevard and Southwest Jefferson Ave. the prior evening. Initial images and video can be. — as...
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
Woman dead in Peoria's 24th homicide of 2022
A woman is dead in the city's 24th homicide of this year. Peoria police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 2800 block of W. Montana after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress and shots fired. Officers on scene found an adult woman suffering...
UPDATE: Hamilton Blvd. blocked off near Peoria County Courthouse
UPDATE 10:26 A.M. - Illinois American Water crews continue to work on repairing a water main break at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Hamilton Boulevard in Downtown Peoria. The water main broke Saturday night and it’s not known what caused the break. Drivers are being asked to avoid the...
Victim identified in fatal McLean County crash
LE ROY (25 News Now) - A Wisconsin woman is now identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Le Roy. According to State Police, the crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 near Milepost 154 in Le Roy, between Bloomington-Normal and Champaign-Urbana. In a release...
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
$139 million tax levy proposed by Unit 5
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday night, Unit 5 school leaders proposed its annual tax levy for the next school year. The $139 million levy is a 5% increase from last year’s and it’s mainly due to an increase in the value of properties. Unit 5 assumes an...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
Man indicted for Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
