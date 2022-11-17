Read full article on original website
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”. Burberry’s latest ad...
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
hypebeast.com
norda's Latest Batch Of 001 Drops Gives Runners the Ultimate "Winter Toolkit"
Norda is beginning to tease their forthcoming 002 sneaker — which is set to drop next spring — but the popular 001 will continue to be a key piece of their footwear lineup, and it’s surfaced in two new makeups that the brand is calling its “winter toolkit.” There’s a new grey, silver, black and orange colorway dubbed “Puffin” as well as an upgraded take on the past “Stealth Black” makeup, each of which are loaded with the high-end tech that the brand has made its name on.
hypebeast.com
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside Kick Game’s New Newcastle-Based Sneaker Store
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by U.K. rapper Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle. The new store follows the openings of flagships in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Liverpool, and this new Newcastle-based store is the company’s largest space to date. The location stretches across two floors and has been dressed with its signature aesthetic; bright lights, marble-like interior, and a minimal sneaker arrangement.
hypebeast.com
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
hypebeast.com
Elevate Your Drinking Experience With Tesla's New Sipping Glasses
While primarily known for engineering some of the most innovative and earth-friendly automobiles,. also caters to its extensive fan base by crafting products that can elevate their everyday lifestyles. We’ve seen the Bay Area-based imprint craft apparel, backpacks and mugs, and now it has expanded its range with a set of sipping glasses.
Hypebae
Here Are the Must-Have Nike’s Dropping in The Bicester Collection's New Virtual Experience
As we move closer to the holiday season, The Bicester Collection taps back into the sneaker market to deliver sought-after Nike sneakers amongst other pairs in partnership with retailer The Edit LDN. With its luxury shopping destinations in UK-based Bicester Village and Las Rozas Village in Madrid, The Bicester Collection...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Retro High Grails Ahead of the “Chicago Lost & Found” Drop
The original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1, released in 1985, ushered in today’s drop culture, the painstaking art of snagging coveted Air Jordans and other high-valued sneakers at the drop of a hat. The bright red-and-black colorway, created by Micheal Jordan, was initially banned on the court due to player gear regulations. After Jordan Brand paid costly fees to the NBA, the league eventually approved the colorway, cementing the model as an integral pulse within the sneaker world.
hypebeast.com
18 East and Paterson Link Up for a Collaborative Collection
18 East has only been in business for over three years, but has still managed to create a generous helping of hype for engineering premium cozy outerwear pieces, intricate cut and sew items and graphic tees. Collaborations have been an important part of its business as well as it has linked up with the likes of Standard Issue Tees and Bodega, and now it’s moving into the tennis realm to create a new assemblage with Paterson. In the gallery above you’ll find the full lookbook that stars New York OG and avid tennis player DJ Stretch Armstrong.
hypebeast.com
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023, and that is has been “confirmed.”
hypebeast.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Appears With a "Black/Green" Color Scheme
In 2022, has partnered with a multitude of streetwear brands both old and new alike for special footwear projects, one of which Stüssy. The duo added to its rich collaborative history this year with Air Force 1 Mid and Air Max 2013 collections, and now they have their eyes set on ushering in a capsule that focuses on the Nike Air Max Penny 2. A “Triple Black” offering surfaced in August, and now we’re learning that the California streetwear imprint has also prepared a “Black/Green” iteration.
