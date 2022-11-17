ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham-native serves in Qatar

 3 days ago
Special Agent Nicholas Prieto, a 2002 Richmond Senior High graduate, is leading the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As the event lead, Prieto’s office is responsible for coordinating the safety for the U.S. Men’s team, along with corporate stakeholders and members of the U.S. media. “It’s a great feeling to finally be here in Doha,” Prieto said. “Folks will be arriving soon, and all the DSS agents will on the ground awaiting their arrival.” Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of State

