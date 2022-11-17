This Mini Trash Can Hack Is Absolute Gold

We've been doing it wrong this whole time…

Who knew there were so many intricacies when handling trash bags and trash cans? Prior to social media, we never were aware that we were using our trash bags incorrectly ; using them inside out, with the seam of the trash bag on the outside instead of inside. Sure, it still worked either way, but our minds were blown when we found this out.

So, it’s no surprise that we were just as shocked to learn about this simple mini trash can hack, courtesy of TikTok content creator tiger_lee_uk .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Do you see how easy it is to make this quick switch when placing your plastic bag into your trash bin ? Instead of simply putting the small plastic bag into the trash can with the bottom of the bag going into the trash bin first, you’ll take the opening of the plastic bag and fit it around the rim of of trash bin and then you’ll gently push down on the inside of the trash bag .

While some TikTok users in the comment section couldn’t tel the difference between either method, some of us noted doing the hack made the plastic bag more secure when placed in the trash bin.

The hack clearly makes a difference and we’ll be doing it from now on.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.