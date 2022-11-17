ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

This Mini Trash Can Hack Is Absolute Gold

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z5WU_0jEaPWzV00

We've been doing it wrong this whole time…

Who knew there were so many intricacies when handling trash bags and trash cans? Prior to social media, we never were aware that we were using our trash bags incorrectly ; using them inside out, with the seam of the trash bag on the outside instead of inside. Sure, it still worked either way, but our minds were blown when we found this out.

So, it’s no surprise that we were just as shocked to learn about this simple mini trash can hack, courtesy of TikTok content creator tiger_lee_uk .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Do you see how easy it is to make this quick switch when placing your plastic bag into your trash bin ? Instead of simply putting the small plastic bag into the trash can with the bottom of the bag going into the trash bin first, you’ll take the opening of the plastic bag and fit it around the rim of of trash bin and then you’ll gently push down on the inside of the trash bag .

While some TikTok users in the comment section couldn’t tel the difference between either method, some of us noted doing the hack made the plastic bag more secure when placed in the trash bin.

The hack clearly makes a difference and we’ll be doing it from now on.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
707
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy