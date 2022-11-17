Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale Delivered More Closure Than Expected, But Failed To Truly Lay The Series To Rest
It’s hard to talk about “The Walking Dead” without talking about death. It built its reputation as a show where anyone could be killed off, and indeed, it turned over roughly a third of its cast every season in its early years. (Lest you forget them, the series finale gives its final moments over to a montage of those we’ve lost over the years.) It’s been a long time since death truly drove the story forward. With multiple spinoffs on the horizon, the show struggled throughout its final season to retain the suspense of the series’ salad days, when seemingly anyone...
‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla
Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look. Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list. Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic...
Comments / 0