FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
utv44.com
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System. One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teacher...
fox29.com
Mom calls for changes after video appears to show girl not properly secured in state fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. - A terrifying experience for a young girl on a ride a state fair has left her shaken, and her mother is upset by the actions of the ride operators. April Piper tells FOX Television Stations that her 9-year-old daughter Isabella was only partially buckled in her seat on the "Mega Drop" ride by the workers on Nov. 4 at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile, Alabama.
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
‘Kind of scary’: Amoxicillin shortage has some parents panicking
The FDA recently reported a shortage of liquid amoxicillin, which is typically prescribed to children.
utv44.com
Alabama Village resident seeks legal protection after Prichard Water talks cutting water
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Attorney Roger Varner represents Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board customers who've faced big bills and were forced into what he says are unfair payment plans. Now, he's representing a customer in Alabama Village who has also faced big bills, paid them but is still at risk of her water being cut off.
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Foley fire leaves family of 7 homeless and without all their belongings
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen. Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed. “We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Thanksgiving Closures, Sanitation Collection Schedule Changes
City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Thursday City Sanitation customers will receive service on Friday, Nov. 25. Additional Info...
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following ‘assault’ at Fairhope home: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault. Police said the home on D’Estrehan Road has […]
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
utv44.com
Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
