ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 52 best deals on Apple tech, 4K TVs, laptops, tablets and more

By Kaylyn McKenna, Fox Van Allen
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
TVGuide.com

Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
AL.com

Top early 2022 Black Friday deals on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices

Amazon is celebrating Black Friday early this year with exclusive deals on Amazon devices. This includes discounts on its Echo and Fire TV devices through Nov. 28, 2022. These deals are Prime member exclusive. Those who want to take advantage of this sale, but aren’t yet an Amazon Prime member, can sign up for the 30-day free trial and shop before committing to anything.
Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite drops to $15 in latest streamer sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon has rolled...
TechRadar

Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more

All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
TechRadar

25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy