Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 52 best deals on Apple tech, 4K TVs, laptops, tablets and more

Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $579 before Black Friday
The Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV just crashed to $579 in this killer Best Buy Black Friday deal — that's $270 off.
Digital Trends
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
CBS News
Everything in this The Pioneer Woman baking set practically costs $1 each, plus shop the best Black Friday cookware deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for a Black Friday bargain? We've found a Black Friday kitchen deal where everything included practically costs $1 each.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
TVGuide.com
Target is Already Offering Black Friday Deals on TVs, Tech, Games & More
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
TVGuide.com
Black Friday 2022: Roku Streaming Devices and Soundbars are on Sale at Amazon — Save Up to Half
Looking for a new streaming device? Amazon has got you covered with deep discounts on all sorts of Roku streamers. Right now, you can score up to half off of select Roku devices and soundbars at Amazon, with prices starting at $18. Roku boasts the most streaming channels of any...
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch and 65-inch Sony Bravia X85K 4K HDR TVs with 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision hit their lowest price ever thanks to massive discounts
Two popular sizes of the most affordable television with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports in Sony's 2022 lineup have now received their largest discount to date, which brings the price of the budget-friendly Bravia X85K down to just US$798. 120Hz is the magic number for gaming...
CBS News
Best Black Friday deals on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more streaming sticks and boxes
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is approaching quickly, and many major retailers are already rolling out their best Black Friday deals on popular...
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Event #1 ad has dropped, some deals are live NOW, Walmart+ Membership half off through Nov. 3
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sneak peek for the first event starting Nov. 7 is available to see and some of the sales are even live NOW at Walmart.com HERE! See below for a list of deals.
Top early 2022 Black Friday deals on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices
Amazon is celebrating Black Friday early this year with exclusive deals on Amazon devices. This includes discounts on its Echo and Fire TV devices through Nov. 28, 2022. These deals are Prime member exclusive. Those who want to take advantage of this sale, but aren’t yet an Amazon Prime member, can sign up for the 30-day free trial and shop before committing to anything.
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite drops to $15 in latest streamer sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon has rolled...
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
Quick! Five-star AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for the first time ahead of Black Friday
There's a small but significant saving to be had on Apple's best in-ear AirPods yet.
