Bourbon County, KY

LEXINGTON, KY
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972

It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
RICHMOND, KY
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
LEXINGTON, KY
LEXPARK Food for Fines program returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LEXPARK) is bringing back its Food for Fines program again, where you can donate canned food in return for money off citations. According to a Facebook post from LEXPARK, the program beings Monday, Nov. 21 and ends Friday, Dec....
LEXINGTON, KY
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas

Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
STANFORD, KY
Kentucky Strongest Man and Woman competition held in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Weight lifters in Frankfort hit the gym Sunday, not to exercise but to continue their journey towards becoming Kentucky’s strongest man and woman. A qualifier event for World’s Strongest Man and Woman was held at the Fit 4 Life gym. It included different classes and ages for both men and women.
FRANKFORT, KY
Church planting ‘campus to plant’ model shows success

LAGRANGE, Ky. (BP) – It may seem strange that the majority of those attending the launch service of Ashland Community Church Nov. 13 weren’t actually members. Most were friends and supporters who had been active in various ways to help the congregation one day become self-sustaining. But when...
LEXINGTON, KY
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes of food to families in need.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One non profit is helping single mothers and families in need this weekend by giving them boxes of Thanksgiving meals just in time for the holiday. Pure Worship International Ministries and Freedom Generation Church provided boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and coffee. Pastor Carla Matamoro says they’ve given out nearly two hundred boxes Sunday with plans to continue tomorrow.
LEXINGTON, KY
Winchester teen helps feed the under served community

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A high school junior used her Saturday to give back to others, in what started as just as an idea in her dorm room. “I’ve always wanted to give back to my community because I know I’ve been blessed with so much stuff and I just wanted to give back to people,” said Trinity Townsend of Winchester.
WINCHESTER, KY
Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in...
LEXINGTON, KY

