Related
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved pup despite sad milestone
Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match. Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match.
WKYT 27
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
fox56news.com
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
WKYT 27
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
WTVQ
LEXPARK Food for Fines program returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LEXPARK) is bringing back its Food for Fines program again, where you can donate canned food in return for money off citations. According to a Facebook post from LEXPARK, the program beings Monday, Nov. 21 and ends Friday, Dec....
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
WLKY.com
215 families welcome home Kentucky National Guard members just in time for holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a moment long-awaited by 215 families whose loved ones had been deployed with the Kentucky National Guard. They reunited with their soldiers on Thursday at the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. The 1st Battalion 149th Infantry known as task force Mountain Warrior, spent the majority...
WTVQ
Kentucky Strongest Man and Woman competition held in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Weight lifters in Frankfort hit the gym Sunday, not to exercise but to continue their journey towards becoming Kentucky’s strongest man and woman. A qualifier event for World’s Strongest Man and Woman was held at the Fit 4 Life gym. It included different classes and ages for both men and women.
fox56news.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
Did You Know There is a Cryptid Con Happening in Kentucky This Weekend?
Crypto-enthusiasts unite at this unique convention. Kentucky is no stranger to legends of cryptids. From reports of sasquatch sightings to the Hopkinsville Goblins, there is no shortage of cryptid lore from the bluegrass state. But before we get into Cryptid Con, it's important to know what exactly cryptids are. Merriam-Webster...
kentuckytoday.com
Church planting ‘campus to plant’ model shows success
LAGRANGE, Ky. (BP) – It may seem strange that the majority of those attending the launch service of Ashland Community Church Nov. 13 weren’t actually members. Most were friends and supporters who had been active in various ways to help the congregation one day become self-sustaining. But when...
fox56news.com
Why do experts say children shouldn’t wear a puffy jacket in the car?
With winter weather here and temperatures dropping rapidly, you may think it is time to bundle up. However, parents could be putting their children in danger by simply putting them in a nice warm coat. Why do experts say children shouldn’t wear a puffy …. With winter weather here...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
WTVQ
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes of food to families in need.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One non profit is helping single mothers and families in need this weekend by giving them boxes of Thanksgiving meals just in time for the holiday. Pure Worship International Ministries and Freedom Generation Church provided boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and coffee. Pastor Carla Matamoro says they’ve given out nearly two hundred boxes Sunday with plans to continue tomorrow.
WTVQ
Winchester teen helps feed the under served community
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A high school junior used her Saturday to give back to others, in what started as just as an idea in her dorm room. “I’ve always wanted to give back to my community because I know I’ve been blessed with so much stuff and I just wanted to give back to people,” said Trinity Townsend of Winchester.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in...
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard soldiers return home just in time for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard soldiers who have been deployed in southeast Europe came home to an emotional reunion with their families on Thursday. Allyson Lehman was one of the spouses waiting for her husband to come home. She'd been waiting for 311 days. "That's a lot of...
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
