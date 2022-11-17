Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On ice Saturday
Backstrom (hip) is skating before practice Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. This is a great first step for Backstrom, who missed training camp and the first 19 games of the season while recovering from offseason hip resurfacing surgery. Don't expect Backstrom back until January at the earliest.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
Blue Jackets breakdown: Tarasov, timely goals stave off Florida Panthers
Hockey is a sport that doesn’t make a lot of sense sometimes. The latest example is what happened Sunday at Nationwide Arena, where the Blue Jackets somehow upended the Florida Panthers 5-3 despite being outshot 49-23 and struggling all game just to get the puck out of their own zone. ...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Not playing Saturday
Tarasenko will sit out Saturday's game against the Ducks with an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Tarasenko didn't take part in the morning skate and will miss at least one game. Alexei Toropchenko is slated to play alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Saturday night. Tarasenko has four goals and 13 points through 16 games this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
CBS Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer from Reds to help fill infield hole, per report
The Minnesota Twins on Friday added needed infield help as they acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. The trade is pending a review of medical records, and it's not yet certain what the Reds will receive in return. The likely departure of...
