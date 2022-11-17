ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On ice Saturday

Backstrom (hip) is skating before practice Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. This is a great first step for Backstrom, who missed training camp and the first 19 games of the season while recovering from offseason hip resurfacing surgery. Don't expect Backstrom back until January at the earliest.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday

Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
WASHINGTON, DC
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Not playing Saturday

Tarasenko will sit out Saturday's game against the Ducks with an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Tarasenko didn't take part in the morning skate and will miss at least one game. Alexei Toropchenko is slated to play alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Saturday night. Tarasenko has four goals and 13 points through 16 games this year.
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday

Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

BOULDER, CO

