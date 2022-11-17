ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jimmy Oladokun scores game-high 24 points as Sierra Canyon tips off season with victory

By SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

LeBron James watches younger son Bryce in his high school debut for the Trailblazers

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Jimmy Oladokun led all scorers with 24 points as No. 15 Sierra Canyon defeated visiting King/Drew 85-53 on Wednesday night in the 2022-23 season opener.

Ashton Hardaway, the son of former NBA star Penny Hardaway, supplied 18 points for the Trailblazers.

Senior guard Bronny James did not play as he was reportedly sick but his younger brother Bryce did make his high school debut for Sierra Canyon with his father LeBron sitting courtside. Bryce finished with six points.

The Trailblazers face host Cleveland-Reseda on Saturday.

Here are photos from Wednesday night's game in Chatsworth:

All photos by Nick Koza

