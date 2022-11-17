ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million

7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoblog

L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Tour the whole show right here

LOS ANGELES — If you've only been able to catch bits and pieces of our Los Angeles Auto Show coverage this week, we'd like to get you all caught up. Presenting a mega gallery of photos from the show ... and, in the case of the gorgeous Genesis X Convertible concept, some photos from the beach, this being California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

Kenzo Fetes its Floral-Inspired Fall/Winter 2022 Capsule with a Maxfield L.A. Pop-Up

Florals? For fall? It's an actually groundbreaking idea at Kenzo's new Maxfield L.A. pop-up, which celebrates the sixth drop of the French label's Fall/Winter 2022 collection under new artistic director Nigo. On display at Maxfield's Jean Prouvé "Nomade" glass gallery, the Kenzo Bouquet installation marks the cult-favorite brand's first West Coast activation.
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Former internet celebrity arrested for $400,000 gold theft

The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested a former internet prankster on allegations he stole more than $400,000 from clients of his company that purported to sell precious metals. Cody Roeder was arrested on Nov. 16 and subsequently posted bail but SMPD said his charges stem from allegations he stole...
SANTA MONICA, CA
UncoverLA

ComplexCon to Return to Long Beach with the Debut of Eat Your Feed Fest

Streetwear enthusiasts from across the globe will gather at the Long Beach Convention Center to celebrate brand collaborations, hip-hop culture, and now the trendiest food. The Complex Media team crammed various activations and releases into the two-day event, including a 100+ brands marketplace, a headlining performance from NIGO® and special guests, and the inaugural Eat Your Feed Fest.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Oracle Looking to Sell Santa Monica Office Space

Colorado Avenue property has 36 percent vacancy rate. A large tech company seems to be moving out of Santa Monica as reported by The Real Deal.com. Oracle, a software company based in Austin, Texas has put the office space at 2600 Colorado Avenue up for sale according to Avison Young’s marketing documents.
SANTA MONICA, CA
UncoverLA

UncoverLA

