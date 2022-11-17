Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
SFGate
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
luxury-houses.net
A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million
7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Autoblog
L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Tour the whole show right here
LOS ANGELES — If you've only been able to catch bits and pieces of our Los Angeles Auto Show coverage this week, we'd like to get you all caught up. Presenting a mega gallery of photos from the show ... and, in the case of the gorgeous Genesis X Convertible concept, some photos from the beach, this being California.
mynewsla.com
Elton John, Craft Fairs and Holiday Celebrations: What to Do In LA This Weekend
Get a jump on holiday shopping and celebrating by visiting one of the many light installations and craft conventions happening around Los Angeles this weekend. Also, Elton John, Lizzo and Yacht all have concerts, and Chris Rock, The Big Team and Don’t Tell My Mother will bring the laughter.
Kenzo Fetes its Floral-Inspired Fall/Winter 2022 Capsule with a Maxfield L.A. Pop-Up
Florals? For fall? It's an actually groundbreaking idea at Kenzo's new Maxfield L.A. pop-up, which celebrates the sixth drop of the French label's Fall/Winter 2022 collection under new artistic director Nigo. On display at Maxfield's Jean Prouvé "Nomade" glass gallery, the Kenzo Bouquet installation marks the cult-favorite brand's first West Coast activation.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Laist.com
Catch Your Favorite World Cup Team Battle It Out At Different Viewings Across Los Angeles
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
The Father and Son-Owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach
Forrest and Jeremy Frederick are gearing up to open a second ham-centric outpost
Santa Monica Daily Press
Former internet celebrity arrested for $400,000 gold theft
The Santa Monica Police Department has arrested a former internet prankster on allegations he stole more than $400,000 from clients of his company that purported to sell precious metals. Cody Roeder was arrested on Nov. 16 and subsequently posted bail but SMPD said his charges stem from allegations he stole...
ComplexCon to Return to Long Beach with the Debut of Eat Your Feed Fest
Streetwear enthusiasts from across the globe will gather at the Long Beach Convention Center to celebrate brand collaborations, hip-hop culture, and now the trendiest food. The Complex Media team crammed various activations and releases into the two-day event, including a 100+ brands marketplace, a headlining performance from NIGO® and special guests, and the inaugural Eat Your Feed Fest.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Santa Monica Mirror
Oracle Looking to Sell Santa Monica Office Space
Colorado Avenue property has 36 percent vacancy rate. A large tech company seems to be moving out of Santa Monica as reported by The Real Deal.com. Oracle, a software company based in Austin, Texas has put the office space at 2600 Colorado Avenue up for sale according to Avison Young’s marketing documents.
