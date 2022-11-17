Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO