Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Making her own memories in a family home
Kim Bramlage bought house where her best freind’s parents lived for decades. For most Americans, their homes are sanctuaries. They are places where memories are made, where holidays are celebrated and where welcomes and farewells are said. And that’s a big reason that the American dream is still home...
Daily Advocate
Kroger celebrates opening of refreshed store
GREENVILLE — After several months of remodeling, the Greenville Kroger store held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand re-opening. The store features new services and expanded departments to better assist customers with their shopping. According to Jennifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, the remodel was a $2.6 million investment...
Daily Advocate
Dawn Community Church closes
ANSONIA — The Dawn Community Church recently announced it has closed its doors. The attendance became so few that it was necessary to close. The Church was first established in 1907 as the Dawn Christian Church. The land was purchased from Josepheth and Dora Byrd for $50. Eileen McKnight shared, ” I have no other records until 1984, the trustees of the church building were Carl Ashman, Ernest Wilson and Mirjam Wendel.”
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— John H. Taft this week purchased at assignee’s sale the clothing store of Ed Paul at Ottawa. He opened the store again this morning. G. E. Cyphers will have charge of it for a few days. He left for Ottawa last evening. 100 Years. November...
Sidney Daily News
Door, stained-glass window repairs planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
David Trinko: Lima man’s work of pine art
As the days get colder and Christmastime nears, some people may have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. Joe Teodosio envisions tinsel, garland and twinkling lights on Christmas trees. “I’m very innovative,” Teodosio said. “I dream about how I’m going to decorate.”. People in the...
Teens for Christ planning comeback
LIMA — Teens for Christ may restart its local ministry next fall, according to its November newsletter. The Christian outreach organization, which hosted its annual fundraiser in October, temporarily halted its local ministry this fall amid a criminal investigation into claims of sexual misconduct. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office...
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
United Church Homes Plans 126-Unit Longfellow Commons LGBTQ-Friendly Community in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — United Church Homes has unveiled plans for Longfellow Commons, a 126-unit active adult community targeting LGBTQ seniors in Dayton. The project will include the redevelopment of the former Longfellow School on Salem Avenue and ultimately comprise a new apartment building and shared community spaces on its two-acre campus.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Sidney Daily News
Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
Delphos Herald
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta's Finest recognized during Chamber of Commerce Awards
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.
countynewsonline.org
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – (November 2022) – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
1017thepoint.com
FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
Cincinnati Children’s to open location in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital announced earlier this week that they will open a location in Montgomery County to provide care closer to home. The location will be known as Cincinnati Children’s Centerville and is expected to open on Clyo Road in early 2023, according to a release.
Comments / 0