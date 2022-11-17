Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
Windy and cold today with lake effect snow well north and south of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The highest snow total so far is Orchard Park at 77 inches. Winter Weather Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties in effect through 7pm Sunday. 45 mph wind gusts will cause blowing and drifting snow. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and...
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Tracking the lake effect snow storm in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With accumulations expected to be measured in feet by Sunday evening, Western New York is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning this weekend. Latest forecast information is available here. A state of emergency is in effect for the region, allowing New York State to provide...
WKBW-TV
Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors
HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in. "It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York: Holiday Edition
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially the holiday season, and a host of events are gearing up for a winter return this year. Here's what you and the family can look forward to during the holidays in Western New York:. The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. The Fairgrounds...
WKBW-TV
University at Buffalo football game postponed, women's basketball game canceled
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has released a statement regarding Saturday's football and women's basketball games. Citing current weather conditions, UB said Saturday's football game against the University of Akron has been postponed and the Mid-American Conference will consider opportunities to play the game on Sunday if weather and travel conditions allow.
WKBW-TV
Rock Out Hunger 2022
Mercedes visited DJ Jickster at the Rock Out Hunger donation location to talked about Rock Out Hunger and how you can help. They are standing in one of two 54-foot trucks. One truck is refrigerated for the turkeys that are donated and another for all the other food. DJ Jickster says, “We are going to fill this truck up, we are going to fill the turkey truck up and we are going to make a lot of hard-working families, senior citizens, veterans, happy and have them have a great Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Comments / 0