Mercedes visited DJ Jickster at the Rock Out Hunger donation location to talked about Rock Out Hunger and how you can help. They are standing in one of two 54-foot trucks. One truck is refrigerated for the turkeys that are donated and another for all the other food. DJ Jickster says, “We are going to fill this truck up, we are going to fill the turkey truck up and we are going to make a lot of hard-working families, senior citizens, veterans, happy and have them have a great Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO