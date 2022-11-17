ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital in serious condition following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired. While treating the suspect inside the home, a suspect fired shots at nearby residences.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

B106

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen police: Man suspected of slashing nearly 100 tires overnight

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say this man - Jeffrey Delaney - committed thousands of dollars worth of damage over the weekend. Police said Delaney slashed the tires of about 100 cars - 19 of which, belonged to the City of Killeen. “19 cars is almost $5000 damage," Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Aggravated Robbery of Killeen business

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KILLEEN, TX
iheart.com

Texas Mom Arrested For Making 8-Year-Old Son Walk Home Alone

A Texas mom's life was turned upside down after making her 8-year-old son walk home one afternoon. Heather Wallace has since lost her job, was forced to sell her home and stared a 20-year prison sentence right in the face for an incident that happened in October 2021. Wallace, 37, of Waco was driving her three sons home from karate practice when Aiden, 8, started to throw a tantrum, she told The Independent. She said she asked Aiden to get out of the car and walk the rest of the way home, a half mile which he was familiar with. "I opened the door and he got out. There was no shouting, there was no argument, I know not to argue with a child in that state of mind," she said.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Waco teen who unleashed terrifying crime spree sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say unleashed a crime spree last year that included burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and assault was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday. Dontae Melvin, 17, was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent 10-year prison terms after...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two injured in hit in run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
WACO, TX

