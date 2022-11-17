ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Stunning Aerial Video of 'Norwegian Prima' Has Us Ready to Take a Cruise

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c98r6_0jEaKlOH00

This ship is so state-of-the-art!

The cruise enthusiast world has been gabbing about the brand-new Norwegian Prima for weeks now. Norwegian's sleek new ship has been grabbing massive attention for its state-of-the-art design, tons of fun activities, and incredible features. Guests aboard the cutting-edge vessel have given glowing reviews so far.

Walk-through videos from various guests have shown us some of the ship's more prominent features, but what better way to see the whole thing than with a drone shot? Cruise video TikTok account @thecruisespotter caught some amazing aerial footage of the Prima via drone.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Now this is impressive. We think they've managed to strike a nice balance with this design- it's big and full of fun, interesting looking stuff like the go-kart track and multi-story slides, but it does it without looking too garish, overcrowded, and busy, like some cruise ships do (*cough cough Icon of the Seas cough cough*). It's that delicate balance between relaxation and heart-racing fun that makes the Norwegian Prima seem like an elite cruising experience.

The go-kart in particular was blowing viewers' minds- although some of them were a little freaked out by the concept. "Don't wanna miss a corner on that racetrack," said @smokey_smp warily. "Wrong turn in karting, you swim with Nemo," quipped @asafelkayam12. "Not me driving gokart yeeting myself through the fence and down until the abyss," laughed @g19atore. While the thought of that is pretty unnerving (and tbh a bit funny too), we're certain there's plenty of safety precautions to prevent a Thelma and Louise moment while go-karting with your pals.

The more we see of the Prima, the more we want to take a trip on the ship ourselves. We can't wait to see what else the ship has in store!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
WanderWisdom

Video Tour of Tiniest Cabin on 'Norwegian Prima' Is Just Too Cute

Due to the recent launch of their newest cruise liner, the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines has been running the media circuit and taking over the cruising section of TikTok. We've seen some of the ship's many amazing attractions, and gotten a peek inside their high-end suites. But what about solo travelers who may want to experience the Prima on a microbudget?
WanderWisdom

Video of a Day in the Life of a VIP Cruise Passenger Has Us So Envious

We love checking out various peoples' cruise experiences, fromn solo travelers showing us how to cruise on a budget to big spenders dropping dollars on the nicest staterooms. One perspective we haven't seen a lot of, though, is what it's like for VIP cruise ship passengers. How does it compare to everyone else's experience?
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB

‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
344
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy