Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Is it legal to eat while driving in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car
An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
Friday fire kills woman, destroys 2 homes, 2 cars in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A woman died and two cars and homes were destroyed in a fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Friday. Washington Park Battalion Chief Greg Stevens said they were called to a car fire on North 59th Street at around noon. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire had spread to a home and another car.
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Illinois Officials React to ‘Heartbreaking' Attack That Left 5 Dead at Colorado Gay Nightclub
Officials in Illinois are reacting to a horrific crime in Colorado, with a gunman opening fire inside of a gay nightclub in an attack that left five people dead and at least 25 injured. While police are continuing to investigate the shooting, with took place at Club Q in Colorado...
AAA Sends Message to Iowa Drivers Ahead of Winter Season
Nobody enjoys driving in snow. Even if you have a souped-up F-150, navigating the treacherous, snow-covered roads can be a lofty challenge. As a result, the American Automobile Association (AAA, also known as "Triple A") has issued a special warning specific for Iowa-Minnesota drivers as the winter season is roughly a month away.
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
How many cannabis dispensaries can I visit in one day in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the legalization of recreational-use marijuana in Illinois, licensed dispensaries have been popping up all over the state. You may be wondering: how many dispensaries can I visit in one day? Illinois does not limit the number of dispensaries a person can visit in one day, however, there is a limit […]
Is it illegal to sleep in your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re on a road trip through Illinois and it’s getting late, and you don’t want to pay for a hotel room, you might be wondering — is it illegal to sleep in your car? The answer is: there are no laws prohibiting a person from sleeping in their car in […]
Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
Up to $30,000 available for some homeowners and renters in Illinois
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
advantagenews.com
Marijuana arrest record expungements underway in Illinois
An Illinois non profit is offering taxpayer funded legal services to get cannabis arrests and convictions cleared from individual’s records. New Leaf Illinois utilizes nearly $1.3 million in taxpayer funds to work toward expunging cannabis arrests and convictions. The group’s website says 18 nonprofit organizations in Illinois are offering free and legal representation and legal information to those who wish to have their cannabis convictions off their record.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Continues to Strengthen Firearms Safety Efforts
Updates to Clear and Present Danger Rule and Model Policy for Firearms Restraining Order. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
