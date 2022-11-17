ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unique cafe by day, bar by night opening in Italian Village next month

A sleek new hybrid food and drink concept from the Columbus development group Thrive Cos. is bringing flexibility and gourmet drinks to Italian Village. Bada Bean Bada Booze will hold its official grand opening on Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. until midnight. Bada Bean Bada Booze is located at 231 E. First Ave., within Thrive’s Jeffrey Park Apartments.
New Columbus area Ramen restaurant opening this month

In just over a week’s time, downtown Delaware will be home to a brand-new spot for authentic Japanese ramen. The new concept Yokai Ramen Bistro will hold its grand opening on Nov. 25. It will be located at 48 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware. Yokai Ramen Bistro will create...
