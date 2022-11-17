Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mwcconnection.com
Spartans bend, break, then mend, but lose to Aggies
It was a cold Utah night and no one really cared, because each team desperately needed a win. For Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW), it was their best chance to achieve bowl-eligibility. And the Aggies performed as expected for a surging team peaking at season’s end, especially after a 1-4 start.
mwcconnection.com
Utah State defeats San Jose State
Utah State defeated San Jose State in Logan on Saturday evening and became bowl eligible after reaching 6-5 with a 35-31 win. Cooper Legas completed 23 of his 35 pass attempts and passed for 244 passing yards and a touchdown but Legas did throw two interceptions. The star of the offense was Calvin Tyler Jr., who ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
mwcconnection.com
Utah State takes down Bradley, Santa Clara, and San Diego
Utah State is now 4-0 with wins over Utah Valley (75-58), Bradley (84-62), Santa Clara (96-74), and an overtime win over San Diego (91-89). The leading scorer for the Aggies against Bradley was junior guard Steven Ashworth, who scored 28 points with a field goal percentage of 54.5% and had six assists and four turnovers. Against Santa Clara Ashworth scored 18 points with a field goal percentage of 75% and five rebounds. Against San Diego, Ashworth had 10 points on 33.3% shooting but did have nine assists and four rebounds. Senior forward Taylor Funk scored 13 points against Bradley on 44.4% shooting and had eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Against San Diego Funk scored 20 on 42.9% percent shooting and he registered six rebounds and two blocks. Senior forward Dan Akin was the leading scorer in the overtime game vs San Diego, getting 21 points on 63.6% shooting. Akin would also register 15 rebounds against the Toreros as well. Against Bradley, Akin scored 10 points and had a field goal percentage of 80% while grabbing 11 rebounds.
mwcconnection.com
Utah State vs San Jose State Preview and Prediction
Last week, Utah State was able to defeat Hawaii in a 41-34 shootout. Cooper Legas threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Calvin Tyler Junior rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. Last week was a productive week for this team as they improved to 5-5 overall, 4-2 in conference play. The Aggies are one win away from bowl eligibility and must either win their game against San Jose State or Boise State. This is an important week for the Aggies as they track eligibility.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Remains Unbeaten With Thrilling 91-89 Victory Over San Diego in Overtime
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Utah State opened the 2022-23 season with three dominant wins at home, beating the likes of Utah Valley, Bradley and Santa Clara by an average margin of 20.3 points. In their first road test of the year, the Aggies didn't have the luxury of a...
East Bay 2025 OL Siosiua Vete has early offer in
Oakland (Calif.) Fremont 2025 offensive line Siosiua Vete already has an early offer in. But more will likely be on the way as his sophomore film makes the rounds. The 6-5, 255-pounder got his first offer from San Jose State over the summer. "I attended their camp and I talked...
svvoice.com
2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)
As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
kjzz.com
Lagoon regulars getting sticker shock as amusement park announces 2023 pricing
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. According to the theme park’s website, a Black Friday 2023 season passport will cost $160.95 plus tax per person. A regular 2023 season passport will cost $207.95 plus tax per person, and a regular 2023 season single day ticket will cost $97.95 plus tax per ticket.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco
A driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers zig-zagged across lanes of traffic and arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Mega Millions ticket worth more than $2 million sold in Bay Area
Check your tickets! One lottery player in the Bay Area won more than $2 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
Man wanted in deadly shooting on International Blvd. in Oakland
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in East Oakland late last month.According to officers, Pablo Garcia Jr. of Oakland was gunned down on the 10200 block of International Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on October 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A woman, identified only as an Oakland resident, was also wounded in the shooting. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.On Thursday, police released photos of 26-year-old Juan Lopez of Oakland, who is wanted in Garcia's death. Police and CrimeStoppers said they are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.Anyone who may know Lopez or has information about the case is asked to call the police department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821. Tips can also be given by calling 510-238-7950.
Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gordon Mar, who represented San Francisco’s Outer Sunset on the city’s board of supervisors, lost his bid for re-election, conceding to challenger Joel Engardio on Wednesday after a close race. “It’s increasingly unlikely that there are enough votes to change the outcome of our race, and a few minutes ago, I […]
Eight Bay Area gang members arrested by SFPD; guns and stolen property recovered
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An investigation into a criminal street gang led to the arrests of eight people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The arrests were in connection to crimes including shootings, armed robberies and car burglaries across the Bay Area. The investigation began in April 2022 when the San […]
ksl.com
Police: Driver draws gun in 'self-defense' after multivehicle crash causes fight
ROY — Police say a driver pulled a gun out on a busy street in Roy on Wednesday after a chain-reaction crash led to a fight between drivers. Just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 South and 1900 West, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ catalytic converter theft protection program launches
As of November 1, the City of Milpitas has had a catalytic converter theft protection program in place. The program is fueled by $200,000 in American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) dollars. But if the ARPA funding runs out, the program will still last for a total of 3 months. Conversely, if the ARPA money is still available for the program after 3 months from November 1, people can still benefit from it until the money runs out.
Comments / 0