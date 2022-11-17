Utah State is now 4-0 with wins over Utah Valley (75-58), Bradley (84-62), Santa Clara (96-74), and an overtime win over San Diego (91-89). The leading scorer for the Aggies against Bradley was junior guard Steven Ashworth, who scored 28 points with a field goal percentage of 54.5% and had six assists and four turnovers. Against Santa Clara Ashworth scored 18 points with a field goal percentage of 75% and five rebounds. Against San Diego, Ashworth had 10 points on 33.3% shooting but did have nine assists and four rebounds. Senior forward Taylor Funk scored 13 points against Bradley on 44.4% shooting and had eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Against San Diego Funk scored 20 on 42.9% percent shooting and he registered six rebounds and two blocks. Senior forward Dan Akin was the leading scorer in the overtime game vs San Diego, getting 21 points on 63.6% shooting. Akin would also register 15 rebounds against the Toreros as well. Against Bradley, Akin scored 10 points and had a field goal percentage of 80% while grabbing 11 rebounds.

