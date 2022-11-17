Read full article on original website
Rams vs. Saints: How to stream LA-New Orleans game for free Sunday
A pair of desperate teams are meeting up Sunday in New Orleans when the Saints host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 11. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
