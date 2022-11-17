Read full article on original website
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no damage reported
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon Friday morning. The temblor hit at 7:42 a.m. about 112 miles west of Bandon and 120 miles west of Coos Bay, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake’s depth was about 6 miles. The earthquake was right at the...
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
Homedale store destroyed by intentionally set fire, investigators determine
HOMEDALE, Idaho — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office determined. The building is located at 1st Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal's...
Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead
Fruitland Police along with other agencies that include Idaho State Police and the Homeward Bound Program began to search an area in Fruitland over the weekend – near where Michael Vaughan disappeared on July 27th, 2021. Since the search began Saturday, police have blocked off Whitletail Ave. in Fruitland...
Michael Vaughan case: Search of Fruitland home, yard may take another week
Crews have been at the home since Nov. 11. A tip from someone at the home led to the arrest of a woman now charged with failure to report a death.
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT WITH A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. a female driver was driving slowly through the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive when her vehicle struck the man. The pedestrian initially thought he was fine and told the driver he didn’t need any assistance.
