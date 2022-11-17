Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
WVU’s chemistry clicking early: “They really get along”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson had one of the best nights of his long college career for WVU on Friday against Penn. The fifth-year guard paced the game with 21 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, only missing one shot in the whole game. It was Stevenson’s 10th career game with 20 points or more, but it was by far the most efficient shooting performance out of his 90 games in college.
WBOY
WVU tops App State and heads to Mexico undefeated
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball closed its homestand on Sunday with a 72-51 victory over Appalachian State at the WVU Coliseum. WVU capitalized on a clear size advantage over Appalachian State as forward Kylee Blacksten led the game with 18 points. It was the third career double-figure game for the transfer junior from Colorado.
WBOY
Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
WBOY
West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
WBOY
GBN Podcast: Reaction to loss vs. K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game. That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by...
WBOY
FINAL: No. 15 Kansas State 48, WVU football 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the...
WBOY
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
WBOY
ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown praises WVU’s effort after K-State loss
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s home slate ended with a disappointing loss to No. 15 Kansas State. While WVU head coach Neal Brown wasn’t happy with the result, he had a lot of good to say about his team after the defeat. “I thought the guys...
WBOY
WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU has “a lot of work to do”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball moved to 4-0 on Friday after taking down Penn 92-58. Bob Huggins made history with the victory, notching his 920th career win in Division I men’s basketball. That ties him for third all-time on the wins list with Jim Calhoun.
WBOY
WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WBOY
Kaden Prather out vs. Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather will miss Saturday’s game against No. 15 Kansas State, the program confirmed ahead of the game. Although Prather did enter the stadium with the team in the Mountaineer Mantrip, the exact reason for his status was not revealed. He was not included on the team’s dress list, which indicates the players that suit up for each game.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: November 13 through November 19
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Rep. Alex Mooney, R–W.Va., who won re-election last week, has announced his plans to run for the United States Senate in 2024. West Virginia University has parted ways with athletic...
Comments / 0