Beller voted D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, Brahmer and Cada receive All-Central Region Honors

News Channel Nebraska
Aschoff, Price inducted into Northeast Community College Alumni Hall of Success
NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has honored two individuals for career success and achievement following graduation from the institution. Walter Aschoff, of Osmond, and Brandy Price, of Pierce, have been inducted into Northeast's Alumni Hall of Success. The recognition is awarded to individuals who have achieved significant professional success, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities, or have made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs. They were inducted during Northeast’s annual Achievement Awards ceremony held recently in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk native making name for himself in competitive weightlifting
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A weightlifter from northeast Nebraska is making a name for himself in the body-building world. Norfolk native Hunter Bowers recently competed in the World Hex Bar Deadlift Championships in Minnesota and was named world champion for ages 18 and under. The World Deadlift Council has Bowers as...
News Channel Nebraska
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before Christmas last year. In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.” That designation led to a few new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use and reduce nitrate leaching.
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County crash shuts down Thursday morning traffic on Highway 275
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- A serious crash halted traffic on Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. The crash happened in front of Boyd's Electrical between Neligh and Clearwater. The rollover accident caused the highway to be shut down for approximately 15 minutes before opening up to one lane of traffic.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
