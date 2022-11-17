Read full article on original website
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced on Friday that he will not run for Louisiana governor in 2023, saying that he would instead seek to advance a series of longtime legislative priorities in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent...
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election. In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said he was motivated as much by protecting religious freedom as securing the future for same-sex couples who have married when he helped craft an amendment and push through the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate. The bill, including a bipartisan compromise that Tillis announced on […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A push to protect same-sex marriage passed a key test in the U.S. Congress this week as state lawmakers plan to revisit an effort to remove a defunct ban from the state constitution. Right now, same-sex marriage is legal nationwide but supporters say taking these...
