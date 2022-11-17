Martha Stewart just made probably the most beautiful and mouth-watering dessert we’ve ever seen, and now we can make it at home!. On Nov 19, Stewart wowed everyone on Instagram with a beautiful, intricate dessert that everyone is itching to recreate ASAP. She posted it with the caption, “Details do make a difference: In this apple rose tart, two apple varieties were chosen for flavor and color. Carefully arrange the slices in delicate, petal-inspired layers, and you’ll make the prettiest pie on the Thanksgiving dessert table, guaranteed. 📷: @christophertestani.”

31 MINUTES AGO