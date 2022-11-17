Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Jones Dreams in Denim With New G-Star Raw Project
LONDON — Stephen Jones has let his imagination fly in a sustainably made, all-denim collaboration with the Pharrell Williams co-owned G-Star Raw. It is the London milliner’s first project with a denim brand, and he has created five couture designs and two commercial ones for the Amsterdam-based G-Star Raw, which is Cradle-to-Cradle Certified and adheres to strict sourcing and manufacturing standards.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Jones said his aim was to transport denim into the world of couture, and that the project forced him to think...
Parfait Harnesses the Power of AI for Hair
Luxury wig brand Parfait is using the power of technology to modernize the wig category. On Thursday, the company introduced its second capsule collection, with “Grownish” actress and singer Justine Skye as the face of the hair and wig industry’s latest disruption.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Conceived, designed and engineered by Black women, “Parfait is the first and only company to use AI and facial recognition technology to create custom wigs and hair products on-demand,” said Isoken Igbinedion, cofounder...
John Oliver Calls Out Warner Bros. Discovery Again In Season Finale: “They’re Too Busy Canceling Shows”
John Oliver got bold on the season finale of Last Week Tonight when he called out his employer, Warner Bros. Discovery, once again. On a night when Oliver talked about all the controversies surrounding the World Cup being hosted in Qatar, the late-night host dinged the parent company of HBO and HBO Max. Oliver exposed the injustices workers suffered while working in Qatar creating the infrastructure to host the soccer tournament. One particular worker said he was hopeful that the star athletes “would shine the light on all the exploitation that went into this event,” Oliver said. The worker said that he had...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Harper Dies (So Far)
We're approaching the latter half of 'The White Lotus' Season 2, so here are all the clues Harper dies in the coming episodes.
Isa Boulder Debuts First Men’s Collection
Isa Boulder is expanding its popular knitwear offerings to the menswear category. The two-year-old, Bali-based swimwear and knitwear brand is debuting its first men’s collection on Monday, consisting of oversize sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, polos, trousers, gloves, hats and other styles that leverage the brand’s popular designs. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsTodd Snyder Men's Spring 2023 “The Isa Boulder guy is a geek about knitwear fashion,” said cofounder and designer Cecilia Basari. “Someone who is obsessed with the craft of making clothes and appreciates the seamless aspect of knitwear....
YouTube TV Users Sue Disney Claiming ESPN Inflates Subscription Prices
Four YouTube TV subscribers sued Walt Disney Company last Friday in a case that challenges the bundled model of channels long found in American cable, satellite and now live streaming services. Biddle v. Walt Disney Company, which could become a class action, argues that the entertainment conglomerate has negotiated anti-competitive carriage agreements for ESPN and its related channels, and wields too much power over pricing for streaming live pay television (SLPTV) providers. The subscribers blame Disney for the “near doubling of their subscription prices.” The base package for YouTube TV, which is controlled by Google, has increased from $35/month when it...
Comments / 0