Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Disney's Iger May Have to Cut Costs as Streaming Loses Money
(Reuters) - Saving Walt Disney Co this time will require Bob Iger to show off a different side to his character. The legendary chief executive who transformed Disney into the most powerful entertainment company on the planet will need to show how quickly he can cut costs and restore profitability, analysts say.
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Analysis-Drops of Climate Finance Start to Fill an Ocean of Need
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The biggest deal to date to forge the kind of private-public sector low-carbon collaboration sought at U.N. climate talks promises $20 billion to shut down Indonesian coal-fired power plants - and it's a drop in the ocean. Estimates of how much external funding emerging nations...
China Plans Stiff Fines in Tech-Related Changes to Competition Law
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator proposed amendments on Tuesday to a law on unfair competition, making provisions for fines ranging as high as a 5% share of a firm's annual revenue to punish such practices by internet companies. The changes, open for public comment until Dec. 22, are part...
Exclusive-Vivendi-Lagardere Deal Faces Full-Scale EU Antitrust Probe -Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Media group Vivendi's proposed acquisition of rival Lagardere is likely to face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation, people close to the matter said on Tuesday. The proposed deal would combine France's two biggest publishing groups, Lagardere's Hachette and Vivendi's Editis, and has come in for criticism from...
China considers cutting $700 checks for all citizens due to COVID-19 economic struggles
The Chinese Communist Party should distribute cash vouchers to its citizens in order to alleviate COVID-related economic hardships, economists suggest.
U.S. stocks up, remain unsteady ahead of Thanksgiving
Stocks rose on Wall Street, but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday morning.
Europe Seeks Bigger Piece of Space Market With New Launchers
PARIS (AP) — France, Germany and Italy announced an agreement Tuesday for a new-generation European space launcher project as part of apparent efforts to better compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX and other rocket programs in the U.S. and China. A statement from the three governments announced an unspecified amount...
Factbox-Italy's Government Approves 2023 Budget, Key Points
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the package, which...
Diversification Is Underway, Scholz Says as German Business Warns Against Hurting China Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not repeat its mistakes with Russia in China and was already diversifying its trade, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as a major industrial player warned against damaging ties to the country's biggest trading partner. Speaking at an economic forum hosted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Scholz expressed...
Exclusive-India May Boost Rural Spending Next Year to Spur Jobs, Housing - Source
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India may increase rural spending by nearly 50% to 2 trillion rupees ($24.51 billion) next fiscal year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country seeks to boost jobs and affordable housing before the national elections. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present...
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
FTX Had Total Cash Balance of $1.24 Billion as of Nov. 20
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday. FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec. 23,...
Platinum Deficit Expected in 2023 After Bumper Surpluses, WPIC Says
LONDON (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Tuesday it expected a deficit of the metal used in vehicle exhausts, industry and jewellery in 2023 after a hefty surplus this year. It said use by auto makers would rise and investors would flip from net sellers to...
Deutsche Bank Sees U.S. Leveraged Loan Defaults Near Record Highs in 2024
(Reuters) -Default rates on U.S. leveraged loans will hit a near-record high of 11.3% in 2024, while defaults on euro leveraged loans will hit 7.1%, as the global economic outlook deteriorates, Deutsche Bank said on Monday. For 2023, however, Deutsche Bank expects default rates to be kept in check given...
