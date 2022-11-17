Las Vegas, NV—Baylor ‘s athletic weekend had not gone according to plan. Not just in Vegas, but in Waco and Austin as well. Men’s basketball lost to No. 16 Virginia on Friday after giving up a 30-5 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half; volleyball fell in four sets in Austin; football imploded in the final six minutes and 48 seconds to allow TCU to make a game winning field goal; and women’s basketball lost by five to No. 19 Maryland.

