Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Athletics director John Cohen talks Auburn coaching search
At his introductory press conference, new Auburn athletics director John Cohen held up a sheet of paper, which he said included 58 items of note for his interviews with various candidates in the football program’s ongoing coaching search. To say that list is meticulous would be an understatement. One...
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
RB Khalifa Keith commits to Vols, finds 'home to me' at Tennessee
By the time Khalifa Keith received a scholarship offer from Tennessee almost a month ago, he already knew where he wanted to go. It didn’t matter that he had been committed to Kentucky since July. The Class of 2023 running back from Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala., announced...
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher draw criticism after lackluster first half against UMass
Texas A&M lost six-straight games entering its Saturday contest against 1-9 UMass, but the first half was far from a walk in the park for Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies went into the half leading 10-3. They turned the ball over twice. A&M is 3-7 on the season and looks to...
Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13
South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
Oklahoma uses fast start to cruise past Oklahoma State in Bedlam, sparking national buzz
Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam for, well, forever. The 2022 chapter in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry was no different in the first quarter Saturday. The Sooners rolled up 299 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action alone. The final three quarters were anything but smooth, but Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with a 28-13 win over its in-state rivals.
Scouting take: What TCU gets in 4-star defensive lineman Markis Deal
TCU landed one of the nation's top two-way line prospects Sunday night, when Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest standout Markis Deal announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs. Perfectly capable of becoming a high-level offensive lineman in the long term, Deal appears determined to develop into a potential impact front-line defender, and his extensive two-way snaps against Class 6A competition in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex should help that cause.
SEC Football Notes: Alabama Didn’t Get Results It Needed
Alabama was eighth in the nation in the Associated Press, Coaches, and College Football Playoff selections last week and won 34-0 Saturday over Austin Peay. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Crimson Tide fall a spot or two in this week’s polls (the only one that really matters being the Tuesday night reveal of the CFP selection committee).
Flagler, Cryer Single-handedly Outshoot No. 8 UCLA
Las Vegas, NV—Baylor ‘s athletic weekend had not gone according to plan. Not just in Vegas, but in Waco and Austin as well. Men’s basketball lost to No. 16 Virginia on Friday after giving up a 30-5 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half; volleyball fell in four sets in Austin; football imploded in the final six minutes and 48 seconds to allow TCU to make a game winning field goal; and women’s basketball lost by five to No. 19 Maryland.
Five-star guard AJ Johnson set to decide
Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson didn't sign a letter of intent before the end of the early signing period, but now he is ready to make his college decision. Sources have confirmed to 247Sports that the 6-foot-5 senior at Castaic (Calif.) SoCal Academy is planning to announce his decision Monday the 21st of November at 10 A.M. Pacific.
Where Alabama Stands In This Week’s Football Polls
Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay wasn’t going to move the needle, and, it seems, not much came out of the Saturday performances of teams in front of the Crimson Tide in this week’s Associated Press and Coaches college football polls. Alabama stayed eighth in voting by...
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
College football rankings: USC climbs to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Clemson leaps Alabama
Tennessee and North Carolina saw their College Football Playoff hopes shockingly die early in Week 12, where almost every contender saw their life flash before their eyes. And because of a day of upsets and upset alerts, AP Top 25 voters had a lot to consider for today’s Week 13 rankings.
Rattler delivers jaw-dropping performance in thumping of Tennessee
It sometimes happens in sports. It’s most noticeable in basketball, sometimes prevalent in baseball, but it was sure on display on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered that zone when he could do no wrong. Nearly every pass he threw was perfect, and he led South Carolina to a 63-38 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.
